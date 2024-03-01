Former Alabama standout Dallas Turner certainly did all he could to help his 2024 NFL Draft stock at the NFL Combine on Thursday.
Turner wowed observers at the NFL Combine with his stats, per NFL reporter Dov Kleinman:
“EDGE Dallas Turner official combine results: 40-yard dash: 4.46 (1st among EDGE) 10-yard split: 1.54 (t-1st) Vertical: 40.5″ (1st) Broad: 10'7″ (t-2nd)”
As impressive as those numbers are for an NFL Combine, it's something else to see Turner in person:
I think we overrate these drills at the NFL Combine, but Dallas Turner is putting on an absolute show. pic.twitter.com/s1rbnpe0SP
— Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) March 1, 2024
Dallas Turner just recorded a 40.5" vertical
Highest of any player at the Combine so far🔥
— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 29, 2024
On “First Draft” with ESPN colleague Field Yates on Monday, Mel Kiper addressed the 2024 NFL Draft buzz surrounding Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy potentially moving into the top-10 by saying that Atlanta should go after Dallas Turner instead:
“Try to move up. If you can move up and get Caleb (Williams) or Jayden (Daniels) or Drake (Maye), I would be aggressive, if I were Atlanta, to try and do that,” Kiper Jr. said. “If you’re sitting at eight and you cannot move up? I’m not taking J.J. McCarthy at eight. It’s too high for me.”
“Dallas Turner had the kind of year that he needed to,” Kiper said. “Will Anderson Jr. moves on, who is going to be the guy. Can he [Turner] be the guy and he was…This year he took his game to a new level.”
Turner declared for the 2024 NFL Draft the day after Alabama fell 27-20 to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.
When talking about whether he was considering entering the 2024 NFL Draft, Turner was very clear.
“I'm gone. Ain't no ifs, ands or buts about it,” he starkly said.
Based on his performance at the NFL Combine, that was the right decision.