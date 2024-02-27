The Atlanta Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is urging them to select Alabama football's Dallas Turner.
On “First Draft” with ESPN colleague Field Yates on Monday, Kiper addressed the buzz surrounding Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy potentially moving into the top-10 by saying that Atlanta should go after the Alabama football star instead:
“It’s always tempting. Like we said, are you going to reach for J.J. McCarthy? I’m not if I’m the Giants, I’m not if I’m Atlanta,” Kiper Jr. said.
How does that relate to Alabama football? Here's what Kiper think the Falcons should do.
“Try to move up. If you can move up and get Caleb (Williams) or Jayden (Daniels) or Drake (Maye), I would be aggressive, if I were Atlanta, to try and do that,” Kiper Jr. said. “If you’re sitting at eight and you cannot move up? I’m not taking J.J. McCarthy at eight. It’s too high for me.”
Instead, Kiper mocked Alabama football pass rusher Dallas Turner to the Falcons at No. 8.
“Dallas Turner had the kind of year that he needed to,” Kiper said. “Will Anderson Jr. moves on, who is going to be the guy. Can he [Turner] be the guy and he was…This year he took his game to a new level.”
Turner had two tackles including one assisted during the Rose Bowl vs. Michigan football. The Alabama football superstar also had a sack against opposing McCarthy in the game.
Turner announced he was leaving Alabama football to turn pro the next day.