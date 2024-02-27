Drake Maye is expected to go early at the 2024 NFL Draft, but while he waits for his name to get eventually called, he's busy preparing for life in the pros. He's even working out with former NFL quarterback and ex-long-time San Diego Chargers/Los Angeles Chargers gunslinger Philip Rivers.
“He’s one of the best, he reminds me of my brothers. Loves to compete,” the North Carolina Tar Heels product told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
“He’s out there, we’re throwing six step outs, a 10-yard drill throwing into the net, and shoot he retired two or three years ago but he still won the competition. So he’s just a competitor. Not only that, he’s just one of the guys. Gets along with people so well and knows the game,” Drake Maye added.
While Caleb Williams is widely regarded as the top overall prospect at the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye has also been turning a lot of heads. Should the Chicago Bears end up using their top pick on the USC Trojans product, there is a good chance that Maye will either land with the Washington Commanders or the New England Patriots, who are picking second and third, respectively.
Drake Maye also said that one of the major lessons he learned from training with Rivers was about how to take care of one's body.
“I think the biggest thing about Phil is he stayed healthy for so long in his career. Such a long career and I think he played 17 games for like for some crazy stat — 15 straight years or something. So I just picked his brain on how he stayed healthy. He’s a big dude like me so just trying to kind of find ways to relate to him.”
In three seasons with the Tar Heels, Maye passed for 8,018 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions.