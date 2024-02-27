North Carolina football quarterback Drake Maye is one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's NFL Draft, and with the Washington Commanders holding the second pick, it is very possible that Maye could be once again be in the same quarterback room as Sam Howell, like they were during their time at North Carolina. Maye spoke about what it would be like to reunite with Howell and get drafted by the Commanders in general during an interview with Adam Schefter of ESPN.
“I think it's part of it,” Drake Maye said to Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I think you know, I think it's one of those things where it's not ideal, but at the same time it's part of a business. You know we've done it in college together, and I think the best thing about it is we'll help each other, and you know whether the scenario goes, one of my best friends, there's gonna be no hard feelings. It's part of it.”
Maye said that it is not ideal for him to end up in the same quarterback room as Sam Howell with the Commanders. Clearly, Maye does not want to take the starting quarterback job away from Howell. His comments likely have more to do with that, than disliking the Commanders organization.
With the NFL Scouting Combine set to take place this week, and Maye taking part in all of the drills, unlike Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, it will be interesting to see what the buzz is from a draft standpoint after the combine.