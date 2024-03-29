Jayden Daniels out of LSU is considered a top-three quarterback prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft. It's widely believed he'll be taken second or third to either the Washington Commanders or New England Patriots. However, Daniels went viral on Wednesday after a picture of his elbow caught everyone's attention. Now, the top prospect finally responds to the speculation.
The picture went viral after Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network used a photo of Jayden Daniels that showed his elbow out of place. Rapoport was reporting that Daniels was visiting with multiple teams after his Pro Day.
Immediately following his Pro Day, #LSU QB and potential Top 3 pick Jayden Daniels is scheduled to meet with the #Patriots, #Commanders, #Giants, #Vikings, #Broncos and #Raiders, per his agent Ron Butler. Daniels has not previously met with any teams. pic.twitter.com/1wM92chLz8
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024
Look at that elbow! It's sticking out so far you can hang your collared shirts on it. Jayden Daniels' elbow looks like Pride Rock from The Lion King. As absurd as his elbow looks, there is no true injury concern, however. The former LSU quarterback is reportedly suffering from bursitis, according to Jesse Morse, a Sports and Family Medicine Physician. Morse calls it “a visual oddity” and it does not effect Daniels' effectiveness.
Daniels appears to be dealing with operation bursitis of his right throwing elbow.
This is an inflammation of the bursa, which is a sac that is usually empty and is there to protect the bone underneath. We have them in several joints including the elbow and the knee.
‘Banging’… pic.twitter.com/WStWryIh09
— Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) March 27, 2024
But the sports world reacted to Jayden Daniels' elbow for two entire days! Eventually, Daniels took to social media and made it clear that nothing is wrong with his elbow. It's strange to look at, but the top NFL Draft prospect is perfectly fine and likely won't drop down Draft boards because of it.
my elbow is perfectly fine .. stop the cap!!🧢🥱
— Jayden (@JayD__5) March 29, 2024
That's great news for Daniels, as he's one of the most talked about prospects for this years Draft. He's coming off of a Heisman win after recording 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards, 50 total touchdowns, and four interceptions last season.
Jayden Daniels' rookie outlook
It'll be interesting to see where Daniels lands in this draft. Many believe he'll hit the ground running as he brings a unique skillset to the field that's similar to Lamar Jackson or Anthony Edwards. The potential is there and hopefully he goes to a team that allows him to play to his strengths.
Assuming the Chicago Bears take Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, a great possible landing spot for Daniels is Washington. The Commanders have a plethora of weapons on the roster already with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Austin Ekeler. The front office still has work to do to improve the roster. But Jayden Daniels could be the missing piece this franchise has been missing for years.
Another potential landing spot is New England, who are in desperate need of a quarterback after trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots don't have a ton of weapons like the Commanders. However, Jayden Daniels' dual-threat abilities makes him an intriguing option for this franchise.
There's a chance Daniels falls past the top-three, as JJ McCarthy is generating a ton of buzz. But either way, it's hard to imagine Jayden Daniels falling out of the top five. Tune into the NFL Draft on April 25 to see who selects Daniels.