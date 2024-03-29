With the NFL Draft less than a month away, teams that are looking to change their selection slot are going to be involved in the rumor mill. Since this year's draft class features a slew of high-level quarterbacks, the rumors are likely to fly hot and heavy as the NFL Draft grows closer and closer. The The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have significant quarterback needs, and both teams would like to move into one of the top three drafting positions.
Dan Graziano reports on ESPN that the Vikings and Raiders are both desperate to move into top-3… but only for the right guy (who he clearly believes is Jayden Daniels, not Drake Maye). pic.twitter.com/XEWCj4Ag8d
— Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) March 28, 2024
The Vikings have added veteran Sam Darnold to man the quarterback position following the departure of high-priced veteran Kirk Cousins. However, Darnold looks like a transition quarterback at this point in his career and not a player that general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell can build the team around.
The Raiders have second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and they also signed Gardner Minshew during free agency. Minshew had an outstanding year as the backup for the Indianapolis Colts and he could be the starting quarterback for head coach Antonio Pierce in the 2024 season.
However, while Minshew is accurate, smart and resourceful, he does not appear to be the kind of quarterback who is going to lead the team for multiple seasons.
Quarterbacks could be drafted with each of top 4 spots
It is quite likely that the Chicago Bears will select Caleb Williams of USC with the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Bears have traded former starter Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the offseason and they clearly need a franchise quarterback. There is no reason to think they are going to fall away from the No. 1 pick and Williams in the days and weeks before the draft.
Jayden Daniels of LSU and Drake Maye of North Carolina are the next two quarterbacks likely to go in the draft. The Washington Commanders have a huge need at the position and could select either of those candidates. The New England Patriots sent former quarterback Mac Jones to Jacksonville and they also have to fill the position with a legitimate quarterback prospect. If the Commanders select Daniels, Maye would be their likely selection.
The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 4 pick and they appear likely to hold on to quarterback Kyler Murray at this point. If that is accurate, their draft pick would be in play for a team that needs one of the elite quarterbacks.
If Williams, Daniels and Maye have already been selected, J.J. McCarthy of Michigan could be the next quarterback selected. The Vikings or Raiders may want to trade into that spot to select McCarthy, but both teams may really be interested in Daniels.
Minnesota and Las Vegas both like Daniels — reports
It has been reported that the Vikings and Raiders want more than just one of the top four spots. Dan Graziano of ESPN has contended that both teams are interested in the athletic Daniels and are willing to give up key picks to get a chance to select him.
Daniels is coming off a remarkable season with the Tigers in which he completed 236 of 327 passes last season for 3,812 yards with an eye catching 4 TD passes and just 4 interceptions. Daniels also displayed remarkable running ability, gaining 1,134 yards with an 8.4 yards per carry average and 10 touchdowns.
It could cost either team as many as 3 first-round draft pick to move up to a position inside the top four. The Vikings have two first-round picks (11 and 23) in this year's draft, while the Raiders have one (13).