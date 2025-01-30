When Marshall defensive end Mike Green bull-rushed expected Day 2 Oregon Tackle Josh Conerly Jr. out of his shoes during Wednesday's practices for the Reese's Senior Bowl, it turned heads around the 2025 NFL Draft community.

Now granted, it's not like Green entered the day as some fringe prospect who might not have even heard his name called on Day 3 of the draft, as the Thundering Herd member is widely considered one of the top rushers in this year's class and an expected first-round prospect. But laying out a tackle who blocked for Dillon Gabriel on the AP poll's top team all season long? Goodness, that's something special.

Expand Tweet

Pretty incredible stuff, right? Well, apparently, Green thought so too, as he and his camp have decided to withdraw from the rest of the Senior Bowl to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, likely because his job, as they say, has been done.

Could Green have made another incredible moment in the actual Senior Bowl, adding another highlight reel play to his scouting report against a Power-5 player? Most certainly so, but he also could have torn his ACL, which would have ruined his draft stock altogether. For better or worse, this was a money play, and Green made the pick that was right for him.

Expand Tweet

Daniel Jeremiah has Mike Green as a top-30 lock in 2025 NFL Draft

Before blasting unsuspecting offensive tackles out of their shoes at the Senior Bowl in a one-and-done – okay, two-and-done – showcase for the ages, Green was already earning incredible praise for his efforts with the Thundering Herd, with Daniel Jeremiah placing him as player number 23 on his initial top-50 prospects list for NFL.com.

Green was an ultra-explosive and productive edge rusher for the Thundering Herd. He jumped on the radar with an outstanding performance against Ohio State in September and continued to dominate through the entire campaign. He’s continued to add weight over the last year and checked in at over 250 pounds at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. In the pass game, he has an excellent get-off and he can convert speed to power. He has quick hands and wins with a dip/rip on the edge. He has enjoyed success with spin moves, but he gets a little too reliant on them at times. I love his effort to keep working and refuse to stay blocked. In the run game, he knocks back tight ends at the point of attack and he can pop/separate to free himself for tackles. He is very disruptive on stunts and games. Overall, Green is a very gifted pass rusher and more than holds his own against the run.

With a quick first step and an incredible ability to turn speed-to-power, Green would be in conversation with Abdul Carter for the first player off the board period if he went to Penn State or another Power 5 school instead of Marshall, as his production in 2024 was among the best in all of college athletics. Fortunately, with the combine rapidly approaching, Green has a chance to improve his stock even further, as a quick 40 time with a great showing at the broad jump, vertical jump, and bench press could lead to a landing spot much higher than pick 23 come April.