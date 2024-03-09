The NFL Draft is right around the corner and Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to generate a ton of buzz. He's viewed as arguably the best overall prospect in this class and now is getting a Hall of Fame-level prediction from Mel Kiper Jr.
Kiper has been extremely high on the former Ohio State Buckeyes' star all offseason. Recently, the popular NFL Draft analyst predicted that Marvin Harrison Jr. will have a Hall of Fame career much like his father before him. Mel Kiper Jr. shared his opinion while making a guest appearance at Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke.
“I do think that Marvin has proven that he is an elite player. His dad was a Hall of Famer and a great player in his own right. This kid is exactly like his father. He's business-like, he's bigger. He has a chance to be as good as his dad, and certainly for Arizona that's what they would like to acquire at some point. Why not with the fourth pick overall?”
Marvin Harrison Jr. played three seasons at Ohio State. During his time with the Buckeyes, Harrison recorded 155 receptions, 2,613 yards, and 32 total touchdowns. He's a smooth route runner who can lineup on the outside or the slot. Additionally, Harrison has proven to be a highly reliable pass option who can get open at will.
Although Mel Kiper Jr. hinted at the idea of Marvin Harrison Jr. being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, we have yet to know where he'll end up in the NFL Draft. Despite that, Harrison is highly expected to be taken within the first five picks.