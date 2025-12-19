The Seattle Seahawks did more than just win a game to kick off Week 16 on Thursday Night Football. The NFC West squad flipped their division-winning odds with their rival, the Los Angeles Rams, and now control their own destiny in the quest to get the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs.

By coming back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history, forcing overtime, and going for two to grab the 38-37 win, the Seahawks not only clinched a playoff spot. They also boosted their chances of winning the NFC and getting the beneficial bye in the first round.

The Seahawks are now at 55% to win the NFC West and 52% to win the NFC, according to The Athletic Playoff Predictor. After the loss, the Rams dropped to 24% for the division and 20% for the conference.

Article Continues Below

One of the interesting byproducts of the Seahawks' big night, though, is that the win also kept the San Francisco 49ers alive for both top spots due to the fact that the teams face off in Week 18. The Niners now have a 22% to win the division and are at 21% for the conference.

All this could make the rest of the NFC playoff math incredibly easy. If Seattle beats the Carolina Panthers next week and San Francisco on the final Sunday, they take it all. However, if they drop one of those contests, it becomes a lot more chaotic.

What is almost assured at this point, though, is that the No. 1 seed in the NFC will go to the NFC West, which means the Road to the Super Bowl will likely go through that division. This is fitting, as the Big Game is being held at the 49ers' Levi Stadium this coming February.