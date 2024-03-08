With the combine over, the NFL season is just getting started. Free agency will be the next big date (March 13), which marks the beginning of the 2024 League Year. That could create a whole new set of scenarios right before the league's biggest event outside of games played: the 2024 NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft has taken on a life of its own over the years, so much so that like the Super Bowl, it now gets its own personal host city each year. In 2024, it will emanate from Detroit, Michigan, at the Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown.
Like every year, it will come with as much drama, anticipation, and storylines as any good reality television show, as we watch 32 athletes essentially become millionaires over the course of a few hours over three days. The 2024 NFL Draft expects to be no different.
With every draft, there's bound to be the unexpected. One team's move, whether it be a trade up, down, or their particular draftee decision, has the capability to shake up the entire draft. Here are a few ways the 2024 NFL Draft could be shaken up.
Caleb Williams isn't drafted 1st overall
This seems the most unlikely of things to happen, but that's why it would also be the biggest shake-up in this year's draft. While we're still waiting to see what happens in free agency with Justin Fields, the Bears, should they choose to hold onto him, would then have the option to trade down and get more draft capital. Or they could just hold onto Fields for another year and sit Williams.
But remember, there's been speculation that Williams hasn't exactly loved the idea of going to Chicago. So, would the Bears simply pass on him, going with someone else? What if the team they traded with went with another quarterback over Williams? The former USC quarterback has ruffled a few feathers lately with his business-like decisions en route to draft day that could have created red flags for teams considering him.
Rome Odunze gets picked before Marvin Harrison Jr.
Again, this has a 99.9% chance of not happening, if for nothing else because of the ridicule any team might face for drafting Odunze ahead of Harrison Jr. when they could have waited on the former Husky.
The former Ohio State wideout has been considered a sure thing going back even to last season if he could have come out. His name, pedigree, and all stand to have him taken in the top 5. But Odunze was said to have impressed many at the NFL Combine, including The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
“Odunze has truly elite ball skills, and people I spoke to about the receivers were effusive in how they talked about his make-up and competitiveness. I’d say going into my trip that Harrison is the closest thing to a ‘can’t miss' in this draft. I still am sold on the Buckeyes All-American, but after listening to NFL people talk about Odunze, I might change my opinion to say that he’s the closest thing to a can’t-miss project.”
The Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, or Las Vegas Raiders trade up to get a quarterback
Free agency could or could not be very telling of where any of these teams go in the draft. Some will say these four teams perhaps have bigger issues overall that need to be attended to that this draft specifically could solve. That, and the positioning of these teams put them in a tight spot where they would need to give up a haul just to move up to get one of the top-tier quarterbacks.
The Falcons are in the best position, sitting at No. 8, meaning they may not have to give up as much, although still quite a haul. The Vikings, Broncos, and Raiders hold the 11th, 12th, and 13th picks. Any of these teams could find their quarterback for the 2024 season in free agency from the likes of Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, or Russell Wilson (except for Denver). You also have to consider, though — even if these teams do sign a quarterback in free agency, it's still very possible they see the quarterback of their future in this draft.