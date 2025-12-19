The Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks was one to remember, and it had major implications as far as the NFC West. It came down to a two-point conversion in overtime, but before then, the Seahawks had to drive the field to actually get there. Sam Darnold was feeling it in this game, and he threw a dot down the sideline to Cooper Kupp for a big gain.

The funniest thing after the play was the referees signaling that it was a catch, as they both exaggerated the call with their body motion. The referees have gotten a lot of attention this week, most notably from Puka Nacua, who went on stream and called them out.

refs being extra for catch signals >>> pic.twitter.com/hGNMv55jOV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The refs are the worst. These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn’t PI but I called it,'” Nacua said.

With the way that they called Kupp's play a catch, it did look like they wanted to be on television, but at the same time, it was actually a catch. The refs aren't the worst; some players just don't like the way they call the games at times.

Funny enough, after the game, Nacua went right back at the refs on social media, but he quickly deleted the post.

“Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol,” Nacua wrote in the now-deleted post.

He came back and apologized for what he said.

“Just a moment of frustration after a tough, intense game like that,” Nacua said via The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi. “Just thinking of the opportunities I could have done better to take it out of [the officials’] hands.”