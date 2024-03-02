Injuries were a common occurrence for quarterback Michael Penix Jr in the first few years of his college career at Indiana but after transferring to Washington, he managed to stay healthy and really put himself on the map as an elite college signal-caller.
Regardless, there have been lots of questions about Penix Jr's health at the NFL Combine ahead of April's 2024 NFL Draft. The fifth-ranked QB by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr believes he's done everything possible to prove he's ready to thrive at the next level, though.
Via ESPN:
“If they are [worried about my injury history], I can't control it at this point,” Penix said Friday. “That was another reason I came back [to Washington] for the 2023 season, was to have another fully healthy season, just show I'm ready to compete and ready to do it at the next level. At this point I can't control the questions about the injuries.”
Penix Jr also said he'd participate in all the throwing drills at the Combine on Saturday:
“I'm willing to compete,” Michael Penix Jr said. ” … Nothing against the guys that are not doing it, everybody's got their reasons, for me I'm going to take that opportunity.”
Michael Penix Jr did impress with the Huskies. Across two seasons, he threw for over 9,000 yards and 67 touchdowns. This past season, the quarterback threw for 4,903 yards and 36 scores against just 11 interceptions, taking Washington all the way to the National Championship before losing to Michigan. They finished with a 14-3 record on the year.
Penix Jr is expected to be a late first-round pick or an early selection on Day 2 of the draft. The injury history will surely affect his stock but he's clearly ready to prove all of the doubters wrong.