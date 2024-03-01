The 2024 NFL Draft is headlined by a trio of quarterback prospects in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye, but that doesn't mean they are the only top-tier passers in this draft class. There's a strong secondary group of QBs that are set to enter the NFL in the near future too, with one of them being Michael Penix Jr.
After transferring from Indiana to Washington for the final two seasons of his collegiate career, Penix broke out for the Huskies, and even managed to lead them to the National Championship Game this past season. While Penix isn't rated as high as the aforementioned quarterbacks, he's been turning heads at the 2024 NFL Combine, and he even drew a comparison to Steve Young in the process.
High praise for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. from a personnel director I spoke with at the Combine.
Mentioned Steve Young as a comp and said “Penix is a far better athlete than he’s been given credit for…”
“He’s is more of a pocket guy than Steve was, but I keep watching… pic.twitter.com/oaV7ob5p4j
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2024
Right off the bat, the immediate similarity between Penix and Young is that they are both left-handed quarterbacks, which is a bit of a rarity in the NFL. Penix is a mobile quarterback when he has to be, and his quick release helps him complete short-to-intermediate throws at a high percentage, which is similar to how Young operated in the NFL.
It's obviously a lot to compare a guy who hasn't even played a snap in the league to a Hall of Famer, but if he can live up to his potential, Penix could end up becoming a very similar quarterback to Young. His stock certainly appears to be on the rise thanks to the Combine, and while he may not go in the first round, Michael Penix Jr. will certainly get drafted, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up landing.