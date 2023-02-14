The 2022 NFL season is now complete and a champion has finally been crowned in the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the sights are set on the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in April, so it’s time for a fresh 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

With the quarterback position looking like the hot topic this draft cycle, plenty of teams will be clamoring to move up and select one of the top signal callers this class has to offer. With the Chicago Bears currently holding the No. 1 overall selection while already having Justin Fields, could we see them decide to move down in the draft for a king’s ransom?

The following 2023 NFL Mock Draft features only 31 selections, as the Miami Dolphins were forced to give up their first-round selection as a punishment for tampering involving Tom Brady. Unlike Version 2.0, Version 3.0 does include trades, which will create a more life-like feel and increase the chances of this mock draft being quite accurate.

Previous 2023 NFL Mock Drafts: 2.0 | 1.0

And now, here’s the latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

No. 1 – Indianapolis Colts [TRADE from CHI]: Bryce Young (QB, Alabama)

Our first trade of the 2023 NFL Draft sees the Indianapolis Colts move up and select their QB of the future: Alabama’s Bryce Young. One of the most polished QBs in recent memory, Young has a well-established skill set that the Colts would love to pair with Jonathan Taylor, giving new head coach Shane Steichen a young QB to mold and finally turning this offense into a unit capable of keeping up with their division.

No. 2 – Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud (QB, Ohio State)

The ghost of Lovie Smith forced the Houston Texans into the second pick of the draft, where they settle for the QB 1B in this draft, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. With two first-round picks at their disposal, the Texans have the necessary draft ammo to get their rebuild off the ground finally, and in DeMeco Ryan’s first year as head coach, he should love having a building block like Stroud in place.

No. 3 – Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia)

There really should not be a better feeling than how the Arizona Cardinals should be feeling after April’s draft if this is how it starts. Staying put at No. 3 overall and getting one of the two options for best player in the draft, they take a big step toward doing whatever they are trying to do.

The Cardinals are a very curious case to follow this offseason, as their head coaching search has dragged on much longer than expected, especially for a team that has an established QB like Kyler Murray — even as he fights through his injury recovery and leadership rumors.

No. 4 – Chicago Bears [TRADE from IND]: Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE, Alabama)

It is not out of the question that we could see the Bears move down from the top selection and then trade down again, recouping a ton of draft capital for both this year and next year’s draft. But in this case, GM Ryan Pace sees far too much value on the board and decides to stay in the top five, potentially selecting his top player in the draft in Will Anderson Jr.

Nothing says a team returning to form like the Bears drafting an elite defensive pass-rush prospect, and Anderson fits that bill perfectly. Chicago was horrible at rushing the passer in 2022, so this move would make all the sense in the world.

No. 5 – Carolina Panthers [TRADE from SEA]: Will Levis (QB, Kentucky)

The Carolina Panthers, doing their best to remain relevant and maybe sneak to the top of the dreadful NFC South next season, jump into Seattle’s selection (from Denver) to take the third QB off the board: Kentucky’s Will Levis.

One of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s draft class, Levis has a lot of buzz surrounding him based on his intangibles and potential ceiling. But his numbers at Kentucky don’t scream top-five QB prospect, much less QB3 in a class. But going QB is the sexy thing to do when you have a new coaching staff, so here’s to mayhem in Carolina.

No. 6 – Detroit Lions [from LAR]: Myles Murphy (EDGE, Clemson)

Don’t expect to see the Detroit Lions this high in a draft much longer. Seeing as how this is the pick sent from the Rams for Matthew Stafford, they already are playing better than the sixth overall selection.

Regardless, Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy would be a superb addition to a defensive front that needs some twitch talent for their pass rush. Dan Campbell loves high-motor guys on his team, and he could very well be pounding the table to add a player like Murphy.

No. 7 – Las Vegas Raiders: Bryan Bresee (DT, Clemson)

Missing out on the top three rookie QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft may not be an issue for the Las Vegas Raiders, especially if they fix this position with a trade (looking at you, Aaron Rodgers). With there being one top QB prospect left on the board, a team like the Washington Commanders could potentially look to move up, but the Raiders decide to hold and take the best DT this year.

Clemson’s Bryan Bresee represents the second consecutive Tiger taken in the first round, as their defensive front last year was strong. While the offense needs its fair share of help, the defense is a smart target for the front office to focus on here.

No. 8 – Atlanta Falcons: Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

Desmond Ridder got his chance last year for the Atlanta Falcons, but he doesn’t seem like he is the long-term option, making Florida’s Anthony Richardson a superb fit. With a cannon for an arm and strong pocket poise, Drake London and Kyle Pitts both should be excited for an addition like Richardson for the offense.

No. 9 – Seattle Seahawks [TRADE from CAR]: Peter Skoronski (T, Northwestern)

As a beneficiary of QB-needy teams desperate to jump up in the draft, the Seahawks get to sit back and take one of the best offensive linemen in the draft in Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski. Even though the Wildcats are far from college football royalty, they have produced their fair share of NFL talent, and Skoronski is no slacker on the offensive line.

No. 10 – Philadelphia Eagles [from NO]: Paris Johnson (OT, Ohio State)

This pick sure is a nice consolation prize to look forward to for the Philadelphia Eagles after losing in the Super Bowl.

There are plenty of areas this team could decide to go with this pick, but Howie Roseman is likely looking to add talent in the trenches, so going with OSU’s Paris Johnson is a great pick, for both now and the future. Nothing says investing in the success of your team like drafting your next left tackle bookend who may not need to contribute immediately.

No. 11 – Tennessee Titans: Tyree Wilson (EDGE, Texas Tech)

Having gone with Treylon Burks last year after their shocking trade of A.J. Brown, the Tennessee Titans could go WR again with their first selection — and it very well may be a close runner-up for them at No. 11.

Instead, the Titans decide to focus on one of the stronger areas of this draft (edge rushers) and grab Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, a player commonly seen sniffing the top 10 picks in many 2023 NFL Mock Drafts.

No. 12 – Houston Texans [from CLE]: Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon)

Grabbing a wide receiver to pair with Bryce Young would not be a bad choice for the Texans, but going with another highly rated cornerback prospect in Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez is a smart way to go as well. Even though there have been plenty of mixed results from LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., DeMeco Ryans likely will want to add an influx of young talent to his defense, and Gonzalez is arguably the best CB prospect this year.

No. 13 – New York Jets: Lukas Van Ness (EDGE, Iowa)

If the New York Jets make a move for Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, or any other QB this offseason, their first-round selection could change hands. But in this run-through, the Jets still control their pick, and they decide to grab Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness.

Seeing them not grab an OL in the first round is a bit of a surprise, seeing as how this team has developed a reputation for doing so. Their defensive front seven could use a little more talent, and Van Ness looks the part, even as an unheralded member of the EDGE group.

No. 14 – New England Patriots: Broderick Jones (T, Georgia)

The New England Patriots threw a major curveball our way by selecting Chattanooga’s Cole Strange near the end of the first round in 2022, and that has turned out pretty alright so far. But this year is back to more of Bill Belichick’s MO when it comes to drafting: selecting well-known names from blue-chip institutions.

Tackle Broderick Jones is a mountain of a man and is a solid addition as one of the bookends for their offense line. With WR as the team’s biggest area to improve this offseason, passing on every single available WR may be tough, but Belichick has been burned by first-round WR talent in the past (looking your way, N’Keal Harry).

No. 15 – Green Bay Packers: Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois)

How funny would it be if the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers away this offseason and drafted a WR in the first round? Brian Gutekunst would be seen as quite a sneaky front-office guy for doing that, but that’s not likely to happen.

CB Devon Witherspoon is one of the top CBs this year, and while they do have Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes already in the fold, this team needs more talent to stop opposing receivers, and this kind of talent on the board is tough to pass up.

No. 16 – Washington Commanders: Cam Smith (CB, South Carolina)

The Washington Commanders seem to be at a bit of a crossroads when it comes to how they should draft this year. On one hand, their offseason story has been that Sam Howell is going to likely be their starting QB this next year. But on the other hand, they could just as easily move up and select one of the top four options to supplant Howell’s quick stay at the top of the depth chart.

In this situation, the Commanders decide to instead upgrade their perimeter defense, continuing a mini-run of DBs with South Carolina’s Cam Smith, a strong CB who is an easy top-five prospect at his position this year.

No. 17 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU)

The first WR is finally off the board! Having to wait this long may not be super realistic, but the Pittsburgh Steelers (thankfully) put this surprising run to rest.

TCU’s Quentin Johnston is quite an interesting prospect, having gone through various news cycles that have said things like he is the clear-cut WR1 in this year’s class and that he has too many question marks to be the first WR off the board. The Steelers are comfortable enough to take a risk on a semi-unknown like Johnston, and he should form a great pairing with George Pickens for Kenny Pickett.

No. 18 – Detroit Lions: Brian Branch (S, Alabama)

Another defensive secondary member off the board, as the Lions use their second first-round choice on Alabama safety Brian Branch. Even with some issues surrounding his tackling (form and willingness), Branch can slide in as the QB of the defense, something that DC Aaron Glenn has been seeking for a while.

No. 19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nolan Smith (EDGE, Georgia)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could very well look like an incredibly different team this offseason, especially if they decide to implement a few cost-cutting measures. But a team built around its defense can only be as strong as its strongest link, making edge rusher Nolan Smith from Georgia a strong pick to help them continue to boast a solid pass rush.

No. 20 – Seattle Seahawks: Joey Porter Jr. (CB, Penn State)

With their second first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seahawks go to the defensive side of the ball, selecting Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. With a strong bloodline that helps back up his stats, Porter can pair with Tariq Woolen to form one of the youngest yet highest-ceiling CB pairings in the league.

No. 21 – Los Angeles Chargers: Michael Mayer (TE, Notre Dame)

With cost-cutting measures likely upcoming for the Los Angeles Chargers, grabbing an offensive weapon like Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer would be a smart path to take. Gerald Everett could be on his way out due to his contract, and with Mayer as the clear-cut top TE in this year’s class, Justin Herbert could have a new toy to utilize in the passing game with new OC Kellen Moore.

No. 22 – Baltimore Ravens: Jaxson Smith-Njiba (WR, Ohio State)

Is pegging a WR to the Baltimore Ravens too easy of a prediction? Sure, but it’s also one of the most glaring holes that need to be fixed this offseason.

With the ability to basically choose from anyone, the Ravens should take the WR1 of this year’s draft, Ohio State’s Jaxson Smith-Njiba. JSN would immediately become Lamar Jackson/Tyler Huntley’s favorite WR target in this offense, combining with Rashod Bateman to form a solid WR core for years to come.

No. 23 – Minnesota Vikings: Trenton Simpson (LB, Clemson)

With new defensive coordinator Brian Flores in the fold, the Minnesota Vikings must take big steps to improve their defense this offseason. Clemson LB Trenton Simpson, the third member of the Tigers’ defense drafted in the first round, would represent a nice piece to utilize, especially with Eric Kendricks getting older.

No. 24 – Jacksonville Jaguars: O’Cyrus Torrence (G, Florida)

The Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off a surprisingly good season, can look pretty much anywhere on their draft board for talent. But focusing on the offensive line is always a smart investment, especially when it comes to keeping Trevor Lawrence upright.

Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence wouldn’t have to leave the state for his next football step, and the Jaguars would look really smart to pair Torrence with Brandon Scherff.

No. 25 – New York Giants: John Michael Schmitz (C, Minnesota)

Offensive line help for the New York Giants is on the way here, as Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz is here to become their new starting center. With 30-year-old Jon Feliciano hitting free agency, the Giants likely would prefer to continue to remain young on their offensive line, so pairing Schmitz with both Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal would do wonders for Brian Daboll and his offense.

No. 26 – Dallas Cowboys: Jordan Addison (WR, USC)

Jerry Jones and his affinity for shiny offensive skill players know no bounds, so mocking USC WR Jordan Addison to the Cowboys near the end of the first round makes too much sense. A threat across all levels of the passing game, pairing Addison with CeeDee Lamb would give Dak Prescott another bona fide target and could help in the event that Dalton Schultz leaves this offseason.

No. 27 – Buffalo Bills: Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas)

There’s no forgetting about one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s NFL Draft — running back Bijan Robinson — and he would be a fantastic fit in the Buffalo offense alongside Josh Allen. While he would need to contend with Allen for some rushing work, Robinson would be a massive upgrade over Devin Singletary, and he could pair with James Cook to form one of the best young RB pairings in the league.

No. 28 – Cincinnati Bengals: Kelee Ringo (CB, Georgia)

The Cincinnati Bengals could very well add more talent to their offensive line to try again at keeping Joe Burrow upright, but instead, they decide to upgrade their defensive secondary. Georgia’s Kelee Ringo is a huge corner (6’2) and has a championship pedigree, two elements hardly found this late in the first round.

No. 29 – Pittsburgh Steelers [TRADE from NO]: Will McDonald IV (EDGE, Iowa State)

To save money for a team that is severely cash-strapped, the Saints decide to ship their first-round selection acquired in the Sean Payton trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who jump up from the first pick of the second round.

With their new selection, the Steelers jump at the opportunity to take a player from the loaded edge rusher class in Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV. A strong motor, coupled with nice bend and athleticism, will make McDonald a favorite on this pass-rush unit very quickly.

No. 30 – Philadelphia Eagles: Antonio Johnson (S, Texas A&M)

With their second selection in the first round, the Eagles get to add a really good defensive prospect to their secondary in Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson. Needing to surround Darius Slay with more talent for their pass defense (especially given the contract status of several members of the secondary), Johnson can play both the over-the-top and in-the-box roles, roles that are crucial to their defensive attack.

No. 31 – Las Vegas Raiders (TRADE from KC): Tanner McKee (QB, Stanford)

In efforts to find their QB of the future, the Raiders decide to move up from pick No. 38 and swap with the Kansas City Chiefs, who pick up a few picks for their troubles. With the final pick of the first round, the Raiders take the sixth QB of the opening day in Stanford’s Tanner McKee, who has been flying up NFL Draft boards all offseason.

Even if the Raiders decide to add a veteran QB this offseason, drafting a developmental option like McKee is a smart play and a move that HC Josh McDaniels is more than familiar with.