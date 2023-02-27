The Chicago Bears hold the 2023 NFL Draft’s most coveted selection for a talent pool with several quarterback prospects worth taking a swing at. With the team’s commitment to incoming third-year QB Justin Fields, it’s no surprise that the NFL rumor mill is rife with buzz that general manager Ryan Poles is fielding several calls about trading down.

The Bears are reportedly just as interested in making a deal, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. “Multiple teams” are said to have reached out to the team to open up discussions on moving down for trade assets in return.

“The Chicago Bears have been approached by multiple teams about trading the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s 2023 NFL draft, and Chicago is said to be “leaning toward” moving the pick, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles had previously stated that the team would have to be “blown away” by what they see from any of the top quarterback prospects in order to press the QB reset button and move on from Justin Fields. That would open up the trade lines as well, given that such a scenario would likely involve trade Fields in order to recoup assets they would have gotten had they moved down.

Regardless of what happens, Chicago finds itself in an enviable position with multiple teams bidding to get a chance at a QB prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Moving down even just a few spots would still land them a high-level defensive prospect like Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia’s Jalen Carter while also stocking their war chest of NFL draft picks.