The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and many players recently improved their stock at the NFL Combine. One player that definitely did is Texas football wide receiver Xavier Worthy. We knew coming into the combine that Worthy was fast, but he ended up breaking the record for the fastest ever 40-yard dash.
Xavier Worthy broke the 40-yard dash record by running it in 4.21 seconds. The previous record was 4.22, and after running it in 4.25 seconds the first time, Worthy knew that he could do better.
Worthy knew that he could improve on his time, and he felt like he probably could've gone even faster with one more run as well. Here is the recent exchange that he had on the Rich Eisen Show.
Xavier Worthy: After that start I started my walk back and I just got back down went again.
Rich Eisen: Did you feel faster?
Xavier Worthy: I did, I felt like If I had another I probably would’ve gone faster.
Rich Eisen: You could have petitioned for that. I’ll tell you there were 16,000 customers in the stands who wanted to see that, that’s for sure. So did you hear the crowd?
Xavier Worthy: When I was lining up I actually heard them. I was like oh shoot this is crazy, this is a crazy moment, I’ve never watched the combine and heard of a crowd cheering like before somebody started running.
Rich Eisen was at the NFL Combine and got to witness Worthy break the record. The fans in the building were fired up to see it take place.
The NFL Draft will get going on April 25th, so it isn't too far away. Xavier Worthy improved his stock at the combine, and it will be interesting to see which team lands him.