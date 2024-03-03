Xavier Worthy helped lead the Texas football team to the College Football Playoff with blistering speed and big play ability. Worthy originally committed to Michigan football before opting with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, and made good on his potential as a future NFL player with a scintillating 2023 season.
On Saturday, he ran a lightning-fast 40-yard dash that was declared as the greatest run of all-time. Next Gen stats wrote that he reached 24.21 miles per hour at one point.
Worthy's run was so impressive that it drew a shocked four-word reaction from wide receiver and sprinter extraordinaire Tyreek Hill. Worthy broke a record previously held by John Ross III.
Simulcam Shows ‘Amazing Race' between Worthy and Ross III
The NFL showed an incredible simulcam of the two contestants ‘battling it out' at their respective combines.
The two players' 40-yard dashes were added to one video showing just how insanely fast, and close, their dashes were at each combine.
Worthy also finished his run upright for the most part, perhaps showing that he had another gear to reach at the end if he had been competing against someone like Ross III at the same time.
The simulcam you've been waiting for.
Xavier Worthy tops John Ross' 40-yard dash record with a 4.21
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ump5lW7aB6
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
NFL Draft Candidate Worthy's Weight a Concern?
Worthy had a 1,000-plus yard season for Texas football last year and is projected as a second round pick.
He does have some detractors in regards to his weight, however.
Worthy weighed in at just 165 pounds and some fear his size could be a major drawback at the next level.
Worthy was a dynamite playmaker last season with 75 catches but he had just five touchdowns as the ‘Horns opted to distribute the ball to bigger and more physical players in the red zone often.
One thing's for certain in regards to Worthy's potential at the next level – he has plenty of speed to burn, and that should be enough to get him drafted high when April's NFL Draft rolls around.