Texas football star Xavier Worthy made history at the NFL Combine on Saturday during the 40-yard dash. The previous 40-yard dash record was 4.22 seconds, and Worthy broke the record with a 4.21. Numerous NFL stars reacted to the feat on social media including Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, and also Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Worthy is going to be a special receiver in the NFL.
Xavier Worthy has always been very fast, so everyone knew that he was going to have a good 40-yard dash time. He started off with a 4.25, which is still a very impressive time. He followed it up with a 4.21, and that was the record breaker. The Dolphins star wide receiver was impressed.
“4.2 is crazy sheesh,” Tyreek Hill said in a tweet.
Hill knows a thing or two about being a speedy wide receiver. He is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and his quickness is a big reason why. There is a reason why they call him cheetah. Could you imagine if Worthy and Hill teamed up on the Dolphins?
Worthy's speed has gone a long way toward making him such a successful wide receiver as well. It's pretty hard to guard someone when you can't keep up with them.
Last season was a big one for Worthy at Texas. He finished the year with 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. The Longhorns also had a very successful season as team as they made it the College Football Playoff. Worthy was able to showcase his skills on the biggest stage.
The NFL Draft is almost here as it is less than two months away. Things will get going on April 25th, and Worthy should end being a high draft pick. We'll have to wait and see where he ends up, but you never know, he could end up teaming up with Hill and the Dolphins.