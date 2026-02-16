New Orleans is entering the 2026 offseason with a familiar mix of urgency and financial constraints, as the overall spending environment in the league is on the rise, with the projected salary cap for 2026 expected to exceed $300 million. However, the Saints must carefully navigate their own financial situation. This is why the focus this spring is less about pursuing the biggest names available and more about making strategic additions that can impact games in December without requiring significant salary restructuring across the roster. This sense of urgency is also reflected in draft discussions. ESPN's latest mock draft predicts that New Orleans will use the No. 8 pick to select Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is described as an “electric” talent that can support Tyler Shough in Kellen Moore's offensive scheme.

The team's needs are not difficult to identify. ESPN's offseason analysis of the Saints placed pass catchers at the top of the priority list, while also highlighting the significant defensive question looming over the organization: what to do about veterans Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan as they approach critical decision-making moments in their careers.

Even if the Saints decide to retain these veterans, the roster still requires speed and dynamic playmakers in the receiving group, along with long-term solutions at key positions that determine third downs.

This presents an opportunity for a strategic approach to free agency: making three signings that improve the offense's efficiency on game days and lessen the defense's dependence on aging players performing at their best, and we gonna present you all of them right now.

Alec Pierce could surprise the Saints team

The first target is Alec Pierce. New Orleans has often operated in a passing game that feels limited, and while Chris Olave is capable of making plays, defenses can easily focus their coverage on him when the rest of the receiving corps fails to consistently threaten deep. Pierce immediately changes the spacing because he is a true vertical receiver, compelling safeties to play honestly and forcing cornerbacks to adjust their positioning early, and this alteration in field geometry makes everything underneath more effective: slants become clearer, digs are no longer met by safeties hovering at 12 yards, and play-action can develop beyond just a suggestion.

Pierce also addresses what the Saints have needed in the red zone and on long-yardage plays: a receiver who can make defenders contend with throws in the air. He excels on go routes, posts, and deep crossing patterns. New Orleans has not consistently had a receiver with this capability opposite Olave, and it shows during tight games. Pierce is not a high-volume receiver requiring 12 targets to be impactful; instead, he can shift defensive alignments with just four or five opportunities, an effect that can surprise opponents.

Tyler Linderbaum is the name for the center line

The second target is Tyler Linderbaum. Saints fans understand the importance of a solid interior offensive line. When the pocket collapses from the inside, the quarterback has nowhere to escape. If the run game fails to create movement up front, it leads to second-and-long situations, limiting playbook options. While offensive line upgrades may not always grab headlines, they can significantly impact win probability.

Linderbaum is the type of center who can elevate the entire offense. He is strong, plays with leverage, and possesses the movement skills necessary for a run game that seeks to stretch defenses laterally. He excels at reaching, climbing, and pulling, essential elements in modern offenses’ center responsibilities. This skill also translates to improved pass protection: a competent center conducts traffic, sets protections, communicates effectively, and prevents free rushers who can derail drives before they begin.

This is crucial for New Orleans because stability is key. While the Saints have enough talent to win games, the offense has often been vulnerable. A strong center like Linderbaum helps fortify the offense, alleviating pressure on the quarterback and enhancing run game efficiency, thereby reducing the frequency of third-and-long situations, where teams often shift from executing plays to merely hoping for a miracle.

Additionally, the Saints have a history of maximizing offensive line performance when they have a true anchor at center. Linderbaum embodies this tradition.

Devin Lloyd: a strong linebacker

The third target is Devin Lloyd. The Saints' defense has long been defined by intelligence and toughness, with Demario Davis setting the standard. However, concerns about age and mileage are becoming pressing issues. Sports Illustrated has already highlighted Davis and Jordan as key offseason questions due to their contracts and age. Even if Davis returns, New Orleans will still need more speed at linebacker, greater coverage range, and someone who can effectively compete in today’s NFL, where quarterbacks frequently exploit the middle of the field.

Lloyd stands out because he possesses the modern linebacker toolkit: he can run, cover significant ground, and play comfortably in space. He offers a defensive player who can match up with tight ends, carry routes, and close throwing lanes without relying on safety help on every play. Besides that, he’s the kind of athlete who can eliminate the “easy” completions that would otherwise result in 12-yard gains due to a late hook defender.

If New Orleans signs Lloyd, it will also grant the team more freedom with the rest of the defense.

This aspect of the offseason is often not marketed effectively. Fans tend to discuss splash trades and superstar receivers, focusing on players whose names generate buzz on social media.

However, the Saints don’t require flashy moves. They need three strategic additions that will relieve congestion on offense and speed up the defense.

So, this approach makes sense: New Orleans is working within a salary cap environment where precision is crucial, and smart spending is the only way forward.

The Saints have the opportunity to add talent this spring.

The key is to bring in players who fit the team's current identity, with a roster that can compete when playing clean football and one that only needs a few targeted upgrades to consistently achieve that standard each week.

There’s also been some discussion around their quarterback situation, with ESPN suggesting Pittsburgh as a potential trade partner for Spencer Rattler in connection with a Rodgers-related scenario.

This highlights how closely observers will watch the Saints’ roster decisions this spring. These three free agents align with those needs.