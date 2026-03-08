The Lions entered March looking quite different. David Montgomery, one of the emotional cornerstones of Detroit's offense over the past three seasons, was traded to Houston in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and draft compensation. Montgomery posted a heartfelt farewell to the city on social media, expressing that Detroit had become a community for him, rather than just a place to play.

A few days later, left tackle Taylor Decker announced that he had requested his release after contract negotiations with the team went awry.

This was a surprising turn, especially considering he had recently stated his intention to return for an 11th season. These two moves significantly impact the draft, as they reshape the roster in evident ways. So here is the Mock Draft of what they should do to change that.

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Tim Crean predicts that Spencer Fano will be selected by Detroit at No. 17.

Crean notes that Fano’s arm length measured shorter than what some teams prefer in a tackle, which has led to him slipping down draft boards. However, the Lions are precisely the kind of team that can view this as a minor detail rather than a deal-breaker.

This versatility is appealing in Detroit, and while Ben Johnson has departed, the Lions' offense still relies heavily on strong line play and movement, ensuring that the front is solid enough to support the entire offense. Fano's value lies not just in his ability to play tackle but also in his comfort with multiple roles that the Lions typically require from their linemen.

The developments regarding Decker reinforce this prediction. When Crean originally wrote the mock draft, succession planning was a forward-looking concern, but now, it's a pressing issue for the current offseason. This makes Fano a practical first-round selection.

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Reid goes in a different direction by projecting Miami's Akheem Mesidor to Detroit. Reid reasons that Mesidor is a heavy-handed rusher who consistently wears down blockers, making him an ideal counterpart to Hutchinson. While there is some concern regarding Mesidor's age, he will turn 25 in April, Reid mentions that scouts are not viewing this as a significant setback.

This pick likely represents the clearest “football fit” in the entire mock draft collection.

His pass-rush style is well-developed, he doesn’t rely on merely one technique, and he consistently seeks to finish plays rather than just win the initial engagement. Given that the Lions' defense has often leaned heavily on Hutchinson to generate pressure alone, this addition is crucial.

Moreover, this prediction fits the Lions' character, and under general manager Brad Holmes, the team has shown a willingness to draft players who might not be the most obvious choices but align with the temperament and style the coaching staff values.

For a team that believes it can contend, there is a strong argument for selecting a ready edge rusher rather than one who requires extensive development. Reid’s projection respects the Lions' timeline.

OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Henry McKenna, FOX Sports

In his mock draft, Henry McKenna suggests that the Detroit Lions should select Francis Mauigoa, framing the choice around a key Detroit philosophy: even if Taylor Decker were returning, the Lions should never allow the tackle position to become a significant weakness. McKenna describes Mauigoa as one of the best offensive linemen in the class, viewing the pick as a way to future-proof the team, emphasizing the importance of addressing premium positions early rather than late.

This reasoning seems even more valid now, especially after Decker's release request, which elevates the tackle position from a medium-term concern to an immediate one. Mauigoa is appealing because he possesses a solid physical build and a true tackle profile.

This fit also benefits from the fact that the Lions can sensibly develop a rookie tackle.

A tackle taken by the Lions simply needs to be competent enough to ensure that the offensive line remains one of the team's strengths rather than becoming a glaring issue.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Bleacher Report Scouting Department

Bleacher Report predicts that Keldric Faulk will be selected by the Lions, viewing this pick as a bet on traits. Their scouting department refers to him as a 21-year-old “ball of clay” who still requires development, but they argue that his physical profile aligns well with what the Lions seek in that position. The expectation is not that Faulk will immediately become a completed pass rusher for Detroit; rather, he has the right body type and mentality to fit into the environment while the coaching staff helps him grow.

Faulk is appealing because of his large frame, obvious potential, and the simple role he could initially play. He can serve as a base end and handle substantial playing time without needing to be a designated third-down specialist to justify his selection. However, he remains more of a projection compared to other prospects, which complicates his fit.

Nonetheless, I understand the appeal of this choice. Detroit has shown a knack for identifying players whose raw profiles match their culture and can thrive within the environment they enter. Faulk would fit that because he would not be expected to carry the entire edge position.

Instead, he would be drafted to grow into a more prominent role while Aidan Hutchinson continues to be the focal point.

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Lance Zierlein suggests that Kadyn Proctor could be a fit for the Detroit Lions, presenting a slightly different perspective from other mock drafts for tackles. He argues that if the Lions are looking for a short-term veteran solution opposite Aidan Hutchinson, Proctor could step in and compete at guard immediately. Once Taylor Decker is no longer on the team, Proctor could transition back to tackle. This type of flexibility aligns well with a team that values versatility on the offensive line and is focused on long-term planning.

Proctor is the largest player in this group and generates a wide range of opinions. Some view him as a promising tackle with significant upside, while others believe he still requires refinement to become a reliable player. The Lions present a suitable environment for such a player because they need a lineman who can grow into a key role as the current offensive line remains mostly intact.

The recent developments surrounding Decker have reshuffled the conversation about the team's needs. Before he requested a release, the idea of drafting a tackle made sense due to the team's aging players and the need for succession. However, following this news, the urgency surrounding the position has increased.

The analysis of the Lions' needs following the NFL Combine is quite clear. The team's mock draft landscape is responding to two significant pressure points: the need for additional talent in the pass rush and the awareness that, despite having a strong offensive line, the front office can no longer take its stability for granted.