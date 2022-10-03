If you can’t beat him, just troll him. While that’s not probably going to work against Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at least that’s going to make fans of opposing teams feel slightly better. On Sunday, the same fans had fun on Twitter poking fun at the haircut Rodgers showed up with during the game against the New England Patriots at home.

Countless NFL fans have expressed their bewilderment on Twitter over how the haircut of Aaron Rodgers in Week 4 and they all tried to grapple with it on social media.

Saw someone say Aaron Rodgers' hair looks like a Rockhopper penguin and I cannot unsee pic.twitter.com/Lu5MidXBY6 — Callie Counsellor (@CCounsellor) October 2, 2022

I don’t know what’s more annoying — Patriot’s fans, Belichick’s tantrums, or those two little strands of hair behind Aaron Rodgers ears. — Crystal ♡ (@critxoxo) October 2, 2022

What the HELL is going on with Aaron Rodgers hair? pic.twitter.com/BlvhhQXBh3 — Papist Blue Ribbon (@tate_theory) October 2, 2022

You maybe having a bad hair day. But you are not having ⬇️ Aaron Rodgers “I passed out last night and my teammates shaved my head” bad hair day pic.twitter.com/4nc1OvtoEC — señor trollito más fino (@pinchegringo79) October 2, 2022

Aaron Rodgers' hair grosses me out. It's gotta smell like Fritos. pic.twitter.com/LQR8NEsBor — steve (@stevebloz) October 2, 2022

It appears that Aaron Rodgers had an unusual trip to the barber before the date with the Patriots, with two locks of hair flowing from front to back and over his ear, while the middle of his head seems to have gotten a complete trim.

Well, Aaron Rodgers can do whatever he wants with his hair just as he had always had his way on the field. Against the Patriots, he was not at his sharpest but Rodgers still managed to lead his team to a 27-24 victory at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers passed for 251 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 21-of-35 completions. Running back Aaron Jones gave Rodgers a huge hand, as he rushed for 110 yards on 16 carries, while wide receiver Adam Lazard led both sides as well with 116 receiving yards on six catches and eight targets.

The Packers are now 3-1 and are also riding a three-game undefeated streak since their ugly Week 1 loss on the road to the Minnesota Vikings.