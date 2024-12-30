Every year, the NFL waits as long as possible before announcing the whole Week 18 schedule, and this year, the league didn't disappoint. To cap off the 2024 NFL regular season, the NFC North will leave it all on the line as the Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. This will mark the first time in NFL history that two teams with 13 wins or more will face off in a regular-season game. It'll also be an explosive rematch after the last time Detroit and Minnesota faced one another.

There will be a lot on the line in this matchup. The winner will take home the NFC North title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The loser, meanwhile, will be locked into the fifth seed in the NFC. That means the winner will get a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the loser will be forced to hit the road for the wild-card round.

The Vikings (14-2) held on for a 27-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to set up the high-stakes showdown in Week 18. The Lions (13-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers (6-9) on Monday night in a rematch of the NFC title game. If they win, they have to beat the Vikings again or tie. Detroit beat Minnesota 31-29 in Week 7. If they lose or tie, they must defeat the Vikings.

What's at stake for the Lions and Vikings in this NFL regular season finale?

When they met at U.S Bank Stadium in Week 7, the Lions escaped with a narrow 31-29 win on a last-second field goal. More of the same should be expected in the rematch. Given how well both squads have played week in and week out this season, Detroit and Minnesota will leave it all on the line in this matchup – especially with so much that could be on the line.

Sure, the winner will be the NFC's No. 1 seed, which is an easier path to reaching the Super Bowl. However, the winner's head coach probably also wins NFL Coach of the Year. Both Detroit's Dan Campbell and Minnesota's Kevin O'Connell have been beyond impressive handling this season. So, whoever gets the last laugh in this NFL regular season finale will likely be named the league's top coach.

It will be an absolute war between two teams that have been among the best in the league all year. Detroit is 4-0 in primetime this year and could be 5-0 if they defeat San Francisco. So, momentum might be on the Lions' side. Fans should buckle up and be ready for an incredible regular-season finale.