The Minnesota Vikings passed the first part of their final exam in the 2024 regular season, beating the Green Bay Packers 27-25 at U.S. Bank Stadium and raising their record to 14-2 in the process. The Vikings have won 9 games in a row and the victory sets up season-ending confrontation with the Detroit Lions in Week 18 that will decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Since the Lions and Vikings are both competing in the NFC North, the loser of that game will fall to the No. 5 seed because of failing to win the division title. That means they won't have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and will have to go on the road.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison played a key role in the victory for the Vikings as he caught 6 passes for 69 yards and an 18-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter that gave Minnesota a 20-3 lead. Addison gave this assessment of the win over the Packers and sent a message to Vikings fans about the Week 18 game with the Lions.

“It felt good,” Addison said in his postgame interview with the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. “It's a division game and we knew it was going to be a dog fight. I'm just happy we pulled it out. It's a lot of fun here. It doesn't even feel like work when we come into the building.

“It's going to be tough next week. We need all the Vikings fans in Detroit next weekend and we're going to pull it out for them.”

Vikings rode the strong arm of Sam Darnold to the victory

Many observers thought the Packers would have the advantage in their second meeting with the Vikings because Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was playing so well. However, the Vikings defense frustrated Love for the first three-plus quarters of the game and allowed the home team to build a big lead.

Much of that was due to the performance of Darnold, who torched the Packers at multiple points. Darnold came out firing and he completed 33 of 43 passes for 377 yards with 3 TD passes and 1 interception. In addition to his scoring pass to Addison, he also hit Jalen Nailor and running back Cam Aker with TD passes. Superstar wideout Justin Jefferson did not get into the end zone but he did catch 8 passes for 92 yards.

Darnold's most important completion came on the team's final possession after the Packers had closed to within two points. On a 3rd-and-2 play from from the Green Bay 49 with 1:49 remaining, Darnold tossed a short pass to Akers that resulted in a finger-tip grab and a first down. The Vikings were able to run out the clock and celebrate the victory.