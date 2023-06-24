January 2nd, 2022. The last day that Antonio Brown ever played in the NFL. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout went viral for all the wrong reasons at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets, taking off his jersey in the middle of the game after refusing to go in. Since then, it's been all downhill for AB.

In a recent appearance on Tyreek Hill's Cheetah Podcast, Brown opened up on what led to him essentially telling the Bucs to kick rocks with his actions that day.

Video via Dov Kleiman:

“We about to play the Jets and I already tell coach like I'm already hurt man, if we gonna win the Super Bowl I just think I need to take these last few weeks off so I can give my best to the time that means the most. But Coach Arians was like nah we ain't resting. So Tom called me and was like yo this week, the Jets are sweet man so ima hit you up with like 10-12 targets so for me, that's all I needed to hear that's like me saying I got a new crib. Even though I was hurt like when your team rallies behind you, you suck it up.”

Basically, AB went on to explain how he believed the Buccaneers weren't putting him in the best position to succeed in New York, especially since he was hurt. When Brown realized that, he said “f**k it, I'm out.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Update: Antonio Brown opens up about what led to the end of his NFL career. What caused the meltdown in the #Jets game pic.twitter.com/uaNVF6I9a3 (🎥 @cheetah_podcast with @cheetah) — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2023

It's hard to know the truth, but regardless, that moment will go down as one of the most embarrassing meltdowns in NFL history.

Just for good measure:

Better look at Antonio Brown’s meltdown 😳 pic.twitter.com/ADAWXYqo0P — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) January 2, 2022

Crazy. Now, Antonio Brown is facing legal action from the Albany Empire players after he allegedly didn't pay them for their final game. He is the owner. The National Arena League just booted the team after AB failed to pay fees for some controversial remarks.