The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Tampa hoped the young pass catcher could give their passing offense another gear. So far, the early signs are that the Bucs may have something special on their hands. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is already a fan.

Mayfield appeared on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. Jason asked the Buccaneers signal caller who he was excited to work with in the 2025 NFL season. Mayfield made it explicitly clear that Egbuka was someone he could not wait to hit the field with.

“Emeka Egbuka is an absolute stud. He’s the real deal,” Mayfield said. It’s always grounded when [Egbuka] catches it. He keeps moving. There’s YAC potential out the wazoo there.”

How Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka impressed Baker Mayfield

Mayfield's appearance on New Heights is not the only time he's praised Egbuka. The Ohio State product has shown a lot of promise in training camp. Mayfield spoke about the poise he brings to the field, and how he can step up even when some of Tampa's best players aren't out there.

“On a day like today where Mike [Evans] was not practicing, you can put Emeka anywhere and that really is the truth,” the Buccaneers quarterback said, via team reporter Brianna Dix. “It is fun to have a guy like that that is that intelligent and does not act like a rookie, his head is not spinning and who is able to do it and handle it the right way and it raises the standard for everybody else.”

Egbuka has instilled a ton of confidence in those around him. They believe he can truly make a difference on the gridiron this season. The Ohio State product is in line to make his NFL debut on September 7th against the Atlanta Falcons.