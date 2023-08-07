The brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib, Yaqub Talib, is heading to prison for the next 37 years for murder. Talib was sentenced Monday after agreeing to a plea deal in July for his involvement in the murder of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon last August at a youth football game in Lancaster, an area of Dallas.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Talib was accused of shooting Hickmon, who was one of the coaches. Police reportedly showed up after a brawl happened between the respective coaches from each team. Gunshots followed. According to court documents, Hickman was shot numerous times. Talib actually fled the scene but only a few days later, he turned himself in to local police.

Aqib Talib and his brother were sued by Hickman's family last December. Talib was found guilty of murder in September of 2022. At the time, the ex-NFL cornerback's lawyer released a heartfelt statement directed toward the Hickman family because after all, he was found at the scene:

“Talib is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” the statement said.

Aqib Talib went to high school in Texas and went on to have a successful career in the NFL, suiting up for several teams including the Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins. He called it a career in 2020.

As for his brother, well, the majority of his life moving forward will be behind bars.