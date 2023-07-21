A $1 million lawsuit for the murder of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon has been filed against former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. Aqib's brother, Yaqub Talib pleaded guilty to the murder charge filed last August and faces 37 years in prison.

The fatal shooting in question took place at a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, a Dallas suburb, on August 13, 2o22. A disagreement over calls made by referees in the game started a fight between opposing coaching staffs. The fight turned into a physical brawl, and Yaqub pulled a gun and shot Hickmon multiple times.

The lawsuit accuses Aqib Talib of instigating the brawl that lead to Hickmon's death. Allegedly, he walked onto the field during the scrimmage for 9-year-olds and started to argue with the referees.

Timeline:

August 13, 2022:

Yaqub Talib shoots Michael Hickmon multiple times at the youth football game. Talib flees the scene, and the Lancaster Police Department issues a warrant for his arrest for first-degree murder.

Hickmon is transported to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

August 15, 2022:

Talib turns himself in at the Dallas County Jail. He is taken into custody and held on a $1 million bond.

September 8, 2022:

Talib is indicted on a first-degree murder charge by a Dallas County Grand Jury.

December 15, 2022:

Hickmon's family files a lawsuit against Big XII Sports League and Family Service, Aqib Talib, and Yaqub Talib, seeking $1 million in damages.

July 20, 2023:

Yaqub Talib pleads guilty to first-degree murder ahead of August 7th trial start date. The deal is for Talib to serve 37 years in prison.

Formal sentencing is still scheduled for August 7th. The Hickmon family is still awaiting a jury trial for the $1 million civil lawsuit that implicates Aqib Talib.