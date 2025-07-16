After losing in the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back years, could 2026 be the year where Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards reaches his first NBA Finals? Better question, would he request a trade? ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins believes so despite Edwards’ recent appearance at Timberwolves’ Summer League play in Las Vegas.

While Edwards appears to be fully invested in taking the Timberwolves to new heights, Perkins believes Ant-Man will request a trade if the Timberwolves are unable to take the next step, according to ESPN’s Road Trippin’ podcast.

“If Anthony Edwards don’t reach the NBA Finals, he’s going to request a trade from Minnesota,” Perkins said. “The Anthony Edwards that just went to the Western Conference Finals two years in a row. If he doesn’t get to the Finals, he’s going to leave.”

Then, Kendrick Perkins’ co-host, Richard Jefferson, asked how Edwards played against the Oklahoma City Thunder in last year's Western Conference Finals.

“Like s***,” Perkins replied, to which Jefferson replied, “Can we not poo poo on OKC’s defense?” giving the Thunder credit for their defense on Edwards.

“No,” Perkins replied. “We're not doing that.”

Edwards is entering only the second year of a five-year, $244.6 million deal with the Timberwolves amid his sixth NBA season.

Anthony Edwards catches Timberwolves Summer League game

All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves lost 4-1 to the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. Edwards was humbled by the loss, giving the Thunder credit for the lopsided defeat. However, that didn't prevent the All-Star guard from pulling up to Las Vegas to support the Timberwolves' prospects amid Summer League play.

As the Timberwolves' leader, Edwards brought the energy from the Western Conference Finals to the sidelines of the Summer League, amid Terrence Shannon Jr's dunk in the Timberwolves' matchup against the Nuggets.

“Ant is always bringing the energy. But I didn’t think it was that crazy. That’s why I just started laughing… Ant’s my boy,” Shannon said.

Anthony Edwards and Cam Johnson taking in some Wolves-Nuggets Summer League action 🔥 (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/E475SpPlBR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

After averaging a career-best 27.6 points per game on 44.7% shooting, including a career-best 39.5% clip from deep, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game throughout the regular season, Edwards' production dipped in the Western Conference Finals.

He averaged 23.0 points on 47.1% shooting, including 28.2% from three, 7.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 0.4 steals in five games against the Thunder. While his shooting was inefficient, Edwards' rebounding and passing spiked for the Timberwolves. Perhaps, seeing the Timberwolves trade for an All-Star-caliber player is what Perkins is truly alluding to, rather than Edwards requesting a trade next offseason.