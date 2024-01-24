Cam Newton has an ally in Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Miami Dolphins are recovering from a crushing AFC divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, the team still boasts one of the most talented squads in the NFL. Jalen Ramsey is one of the team's best players. Moreover, he defended Cam Newton amid the stars' Brock Purdy comments.

Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey defended Cam Newton amid his stirring take

On December 12th, Cam Newton made stirring comments regarding 49ers QB Brock Purdy's MVP candidacy.

“They’re not winning because of him … He’s managing the game,” Newton said on an episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton.

The former QB continued, “If we were to put that in its own right as game-managers, this may ruffle a lot of feathers but it’s honest, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff and, really, Dak Prescott … These are game-managers. They are not difference-makers.”

Many players and fans have criticized Newton, who appeared to downplay the impact Brock Purdy has on the 49ers' success. However, Jalen Ramsey jumped to his defense with a lengthy social media post.

“The Cam Newton disrespect is CRAZY!” Ramsey claimed on X.

“I’ve never seen the NFL account slightly troll any other reporter because of a take they may not agree with, but they do with a former MVP. He can have his opinion just like the rest of em can & people can respectfully disagree,” Ramsey said.

No matter how others describe Brock Purdy, has undoubtedly been a major faction for San Francisco during the 2023-24 season. He led the 49ers to a game-winning drive when they were backed against the wall in the NFC divisional round against the Green Bay Packers.

Furthermore, Purdy finished the regular season with top-five rankings in passing yards, touchdowns, and QBR. Will critics' opinions of Purdy change if the Niners can advance and win the Super Bowl?

Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins are preparing to silence their critics as well, as the squad looks to further climb the AFC in 2024.