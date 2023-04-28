Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft trades began shortly before the Carolina Panthers were on the clock. It was a deal between the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals involving a pick swap due to the tampering actions involving new Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Eagles and Cardinals settled a tampering investigation today involving the hiring of former Philadelphia DC Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s HC, per sources. Terms: Eagles traded pick No. 94 in this draft and a 2024 5th-round pick to the Cardinals for pick No. 66 in this draft.’

The two teams issued a joint statement involving the process and the terms that were discussed.

Joint statement from the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals: pic.twitter.com/tXLDg278Zg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 27, 2023

Per the statement, the Cardinals themselves reported that they had a conversation with Gannon prior to the NFC title game, which was before the period in which they were allowed to do so.

As a result, the Cardinals and Eagles are swapping third-round picks in the 2023 draft, with the Cardinals will receive a fifth-round choice in 2024, so this isn’t a major issue.

Nonetheless, it is surprising to see the Cardinals self-report themselves for this violation, and maybe for that reason, the price to pay was a bit less.

Gannon became the Cardinals head coach after a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and after the Cardinals finally moved on from Kliff Kingsbury, although he moved to USC to be an assistant under Lincoln Riley.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the new staff in Philadelphia as well as questions about Arizona’s staff, but only time will tell if this was the right decision for the Cardinals.