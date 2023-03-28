Arizona Cardinals‘ Head Coach Jonathan Gannon would not put a timeline on quarterback Kyler Murray’s return Tuesday at the NFL Meetings. Gannon wants Murray to be fully ready both mentally and physically, reports ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. When asked on a potential timeline, Gannon remained vague.

“You’re always wrong when you do that. So, whenever he’s ready to play, he’ll play.”

Jonathan Gannon is exhibiting veteran gamesmanship for a first-year head coach. In reality, he is smart to leave the matter in the hands of his star quarterback.

Strife between Kyler Murray and last head coach Kliff Kingsbury was reported often, even if there was no substance to the rumors. Gannon would be wise to build trust from day one with the sometimes controversial Murray.

Questions regarding Murray’s work ethic and dedication to the game were raised last season, and it seemed to affect his play on the field. A torn ACL cut his season short, but he was already looking to be headed for a disappointing year.

Even without much of an answer on when Murray will return, Gannon could still potentially have him from day one. Murray has plenty of time until Week 1 in September, although recovery from a torn ACL is historically lengthy.

If Murray is not available come Week 1, veteran QB Colt McCoy will most likely be handling the snaps. He filled in for Murray last year and was serviceable, but certainly did not elevate the Cardinals on the offensive side of the ball. Gannon hopes for a Murray return sooner rather than later, but for now only time will tell.