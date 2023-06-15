The 2022 NFL season was disappointing for former number two overall pick Carson Wentz. The ex-Philadelphia Eagles star failed to regain his winning form in eight games with the Commanders.

Wentz threw for just 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2022. He finished with a 2-6 record during his time with the Commanders, leading to his release. The move saved over $26.2 million in cap space. Sam Howell is now penciled in as the Commanders' likely 2023 starter.

On Wednesday, NFL reporter Adam Schefter revealed Wentz's plans for the upcoming season. Wentz has been working out with a well known NFL coach in preparation for a return.

Free-agent QB Carson Wentz has been spending time in Tampa, throwing and studying film with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. Wentz wants and intends to play this season, and is awaiting the right situation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2023

Fans were skeptical of Wentz in the comments section.

“He should take his time and maybe even consider taking a year away and hitting the reset button. Working from the top down. Mental and then physical,” one named Ryan Thomas said. “Wildest fall from grace I’ve ever seen,” another added.

Recently, CBS analyst Cody Benjamin suggested that Green Bay might be a good fit for Wentz as a backup to Jordan Love.

Wentz quietly threw for 3,563 yards with a 27 to 7 touchdown to interception ratio in Indianapolis.

Carson Wentz's arm strength and athleticism have long been considered to be his best attributes. His completion percentage has hovered around 57 to 62% over the bulk of his career, however, far from league leader territory. With plus athleticism, arm strength, and experience, many believe his career in the NFL is far from over.

Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2021 over fallout from ‘misogynistic, racist and homophobic' emails. He is considered to be one of the NFL's foremost experts on the short passing game, a place where Wentz has room to improve.