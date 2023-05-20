The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for a season of change in 2023. The Aaron Rodgers era is over as the quarterback was traded to the New York Jets in April, and the offense has been turned over to Jordan Love. While that’s a big move in itself, the Packers don’t have a veteran backup to pick up the slack in case of injury or poor performance. CBS has suggested that Carson Wentz could be the right man for the No. 2 quarterback position.

Analyst Cody Benjamin pointed at Wentz as an experienced free agent who might be able to steady the ship if the Packers needed to give Love some momentary relief or serve as a long-term replacement.

Benjamin understands that Wentz is far from a sure thing, and he has had an up and down career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

Carson Wentz had his greatest success in his second year in the NFL with the Eagles. He threw for 3,296 yards with a spectacular 33-7 TD to interception ratio. That season was cut short by injury, and Wentz was unable to compete when the Eagles went on to win their only Super Bowl.

Love has a huge task in front of him, as he follows the spectacular duo of Brett Favre and Rodgers, who have given the Packers dominant signal callers since the 1992 season. He is relatively untested, having played in 10 games over the last 2 seasons, but he has only started 1 game.

Love has completed 50 of 83 passes for 606 yards with a 3-3 TD to interception ratio since he was drafted out of UCLA in 2020.