By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson became the first wide receiver duo from the same school in NFL history to earn 1,000 yards as rookies as they represented the Ohio State football program, according to a tweet from The MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer.

Chris Olave became the third Saints rookie to earn 1,000 receiving yards after he eclipsed the mark in a matchup with the Carolina Panthers. The 22-year-old receiver caught 67 passes for 982 yards before he suited up in Caesars Superdome, highlighted by a 147-yard performance against the Panthers in Week 3, according to Pro Football Reference. He only caught less than 50% of his passes on one occasion, a 20-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Garrett Wilson gained 1,014 yards on 74 receptions before the Jets faced the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The 6-foot receiver went on a five-game starting streak starting with a 27-22 victory by the Minnesota Vikings in early December. He caught a total of 25 passes for 386 yards in two home performances and three on the road, topped by a 162-yard, eight reception performance against the Vikings.

Both receivers played with now-Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and a Heisman finalist in junior quarterback C.J. Stroud. The two combined for just under 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns for an Ohio State football team that made it all the way to the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in 2021. The Buckeyes barely took a 48-45 victory over the Utes in Pasadena despite both receivers opting out and declaring for the NFL draft, making a comeback from a 28-14 deficit in the second quarter behind touchdowns from then-freshman receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and then-sophomore receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Both the Saints and the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention in the final weeks of the NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills lead their respective divisions.