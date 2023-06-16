The NFL Supplemental Draft is a semiannual event that allows college prospects who didn’t declare for the previous NFL Draft to enter the league if their circumstances have changed. Roger Goodell and the league haven’t held one since 2019, but the event that gave us Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter is coming back in 2023.

In this extra draft 2023 NFL Draft, teams will have the chance to select Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright. The Boilermakers wideout was ruled academically ineligible for the 2023 season and petitioned the league to enter the supplemental draft.

Teams will have the opportunity to select Milton (and any others who enter) by submitting bids to Commissioner Roger Goodell for what round they would want the player in. If multiple teams bid for the same round, the team with the worse record gets him. That team then gives up their pick in the corresponding round in the next year’s draft.

The last NFL Supplemental Draft was held four years ago when the Arizona Cardinals snapped up Washington State safety Jalen Thompson after the school declared him ineligible due to NCAA rules violations.

Thompson has been a valuable player for his team since entering the league in this unorthodox fashion. In four seasons, he played in 54 games, started 42, and recorded 307 tackles, 19 passes defended, and five interceptions.

Historically, the NFL Supplemental Draft results have varied wildly.

The event has given the league one Hall of Famer in longtime Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings WR Cris Carter, as well as several Pro Bowl players like WR Josh Gordon (2012), LB Ahmad Brooks (2006), OT Mike Wahle and DT Jamal Williams (1998), WR Rob Moore (1990), RB Bobby Humphrey (1989), and QB Bernie Kosar (1985).

It’s also provided the league with several notorious draft busts. That includes Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor, Duke QB Dave Brown, and Oklahoma linebacker Brian “The Boz” Bosworth.