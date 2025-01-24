The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in Sunday's NFC Championship game, and both teams are close to full strength. The Commanders will be without guard Sam Cosmi, while the Eagles have their entire starting lineup, via the NFL injury report.

Cosmi (knee) is a big loss for Washington, as he's its best offensive lineman. The 25-year-old tore his ACL against the Detroit Lions and will miss the rest of the season.

However, only missing one starter at this point in the season is a win, especially not at a premium position. Missing a left tackle would hurt more, as that position protects Jayden Daniels' blind side.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jeff Driskel (illness), defensive end Davonte Jean-Baptiste (shoulder), and defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee/finger) are all questionable. Driskel wouldn't be a big loss if he's out, as Marcus Mariota is Daniels' backup. Payne and Jean-Baptiste are more significant, but they'll likely play unless they suffer a major setback before game time.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore took a rest day on Friday, but he'll be ready for Sunday. That's good news for the Commanders, as he'll most likely cover star wideout AJ Brown.

Meanwhile, Eagles backup wide receiver Britain Covey (neck) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) are out, but they've been on injured reserve for weeks. The only questionable player is center Cam Jurgens (back).

Most importantly, quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee) is “progressing”, although he may wear a knee brace on Sunday, via ESPN's Tim McManus.

“I'm expecting Jalen to be Jalen,” said star tailback Saquon Barkley. “He's going to show up for us, he's going to make plays. He's a winner. He's got the ‘it' factor.”

Philadelphia has the advantage on paper, but it can't take Washington lightly. The Commanders just thrashed the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31 in the divisional round, so the Eagles are lucky that they have all hands on deck.