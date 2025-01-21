ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These NFC East rivals meet with the Commanders, who are the hottest team in the playoffs, while the Eagles might be the most talented team remaining. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Eagles prediction and pick.

Commanders-Eagles Last Game – Matchup History

These teams split their two meetings this season with the Commanders shocking the Eagles in their last matchup, 36-33 at home. Before that loss, the Eagles won the previous three matchups and have been the better team recently. This matchup sets the stage that the Commanders could be here for a long time thanks to Jayden Daniels under center.

Overall Series: Commanders lead 90-85-5

Here are the Commanders-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Championship Odds: Commanders-Eagles Odds

Washington Commanders: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +235

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles

Time: 3:00 pm ET/noon PT

TV: FOX

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Commanders have looked great on offense this season. They averaged 369.6 yards and 28.5 points per game during the regular season and through two games they are averaging 415.5 yards and 34 points per game. Jayden Daniels has transformed this entire offense this season for the Commanders. He has 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a 69% completion percentage. Out wide, Terry McLaurin is the best receiver. He has 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns on 82 receptions.

The run game has been especially key for the Commanders this year, thanks to Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr. as a duo. Robinson Jr. has 799 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 187 carries, and then Daniels has 891 yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries. This offense has been on an amazing run, but they are playing the best defense in the NFL on Sunday. They proved they can score on the Eagles in both matchups this year, but they need Daniels to be Superman once again against this defense.

The Commanders' defense has been solid at best this season as a unit. They are allowing 327.9 total yards and 23 points per game. They are great against the pass but have struggled against the run. They allow 189.5 yards through the air and 137.5 yards on the ground. This defense has some playmakers like Daron Payne up front, Dante Fowler Jr., and Frankie Luvu off the edge. Bobby Wagner has also been a leader in the middle, and rookie Mike Sainristil has been a great piece in the secondary.

This defense does not have to be amazing due to how well the offense is playing, but they need to provide some resistance, especially against Saquon Barkley. The Eagles should move the ball, but it might not be as easy, especially with Jalen Hurts dealing with a knee injury.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great season on offense. They are averaging 367.2 yards and 27.2 points per game. Through one game they are averaging 320 yards and 25 points per game. Jalen Hurts is what makes this offense go, but he's had an inconsistent year and is dealing with a knee injury. He has 2,903 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 68.7% completion percentage. AJ Brown is the best receiver on the team, with 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 receptions.

The combination of Hurts and Saquon Barkley has been lethal on the ground. Hurts has 630 yards and 14 touchdowns on 150 carries, while Barkley had a career year with 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries. The Commanders have a solid defense, but the Eagles should run all over them thanks to Barkley and it should help Hurts too if he is not 100% entering the game.

The Eagles' defense has emerged as the best in the NFL, statistically. They are first in total defense, allowing 278.4 total yards per game. They are great against the pass and still great against the run. They allow 174.2 yards through the air and 104.2 yards per game on the ground.

This defense has a lot of playmakers up front, with Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith Jr. playing well for the Eagles. Then, Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and rookie Cooper DeJean have been massive in the lockdown Philadelphia secondary.

The Philadelphia defense was statistically the best in the NFL this season, but they struggled in their last matchup against the Commanders. This will be a challenge against Daniels, but the Eagles have the playmakers on defense to match up with him toe-to-toe.

Final Commanders-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Commanders are on a magical run, but the Eagles should win and cover in this matchup. They are just better. Daniels keeps this close at first, but the dam will break thanks to this defense and Saquon Barkley's running ability. Barkley should also help cover up some of Hurts' health issues if there are any. The Eagles win and cover and go to the Super Bowl.

Final Commanders-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -6.5 (-102)