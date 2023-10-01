The NFL is in London in Week 4, as the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars battle across the pond. The game is on ESPN+, but NFL fans — young and old — can also watch the Toy Story version of the game over on Disney+. The Toy Story broadcast is pretty amazing, and it has football fans going wild.

Alternate broadcasts are all the rage these days, whether it’s the Manning brothers, Pat McAfee and his crew, Dude Perfect, or Michael Kay and A-Rod. Simulcasting the game action with real-time animation where the Falcons and Jaguars look like Toy Story characters and Wembley Stadium is Andy’s room is something different.

The NFL London Toy Story broadcast is drawing rave reviews from many, especially those with young kids.

Former NFL lineman Damien Woody said, “Yea the @nfl and @Disney got this Toy Story broadcast right! My mini-me is loving it.” While NFL insider Dianna Russini tweeted, “My boys are absolutely losing their minds right now watching this Toy Story NFL broadcast. This is amazing.”

Sports business analyst Joe Pompliano explained the technology the league is using to make this innovative broadcast happen, and while it hasn’t been perfect, it’s still pretty incredible.

“There have been some glitches but the Toy Story game is really well done,” Pompliano wrote. “The NFL has a chip in each player's shoulder pads to track movement & then combines that with Hawkeye optical tracking (like tennis) to animate the game in real-time.”

The only person who might not like the NFL Toy Story broadcast is Desmond Ridder because his two first-half interceptions, including a pick-six, will now live in history in cartoon form.