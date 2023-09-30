It's time for another international game as the Atlanta Falcons meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Falcons-Jaguars prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Falcons fell 20-6 to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Unfortunately, Atlanta could not get the offense going. Desmond Ridder went 31 for 38 with 201 yards but did not throw a touchdown. Furthermore, Bijan Robinson rushed 10 times for 33 yards while also catching four passes for 27 yards. Tyler Allgeier rushed only seven times for just 12 yards. Meanwhile, Kyle Pitts had five receptions for 41 yards. Jonnu Smith added five catches for 37 yards, while Drake London had two catches on six targets for 31 yards.

The Jaguars lost 37-17 at home to the Houston Texans. Sadly, the Jags fell into an early hole that was too difficult to climb out of. Trevor Lawrence went 27 for 40 with 279 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. Additionally, Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 19 times for 88 yards on a 4.6-yard per carry pace while also catching four passes for 50 yards. Evan Engram had seven receptions for 67 yards. Also, Christian Kirk had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Jags went 5 for 13 on third-down conversions. Additionally, they committed two turnovers and six penalties.

The Falcons lead the all-time series 5-3. Ultimately, the Falcons won the last matchup 21-14 in their last meeting in 2021.

Here are the Falcons-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Jaguars Odds

Atlanta Falcons: +3 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -3 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Jaguars Week 4

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 9:31 AM ET/6:31 AM ET

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread



The Falcons had a solid offense throughout the first couple of weeks. Unfortunately, everything fell flat last season, and the Falcons will look to bounce back from that terrible outing.

Ridder now has passed for 553 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, he has rushed 13 times for 41 yards and a score. Robinson has rushed 39 times for 213 yards but has not had a rushing score yet. However, he has caught 14 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Allgeier has rushed 38 times for 135 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the passing game has struggled. Mack Hollins has seven receptions for 114 yards but has not scored yet. Also, Pitts has nine receptions for 100 yards and also has yet to score. London has eight catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has not been that great, either. Yet, they have the talent to make things happen. Kaden Elliss has 17 solo tackles and one interception. Meanwhile, Jessie Bates III has 14 solo tackles and three interceptions. Bates is the only player on the Falcons with an interception. Therefore, there is hope that others can step up.

The Falcons will cover the spread if Ridder can be more effective in the passing game while also utilizing Robinson in the best way. Then, the defense must rattle Lawrence.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jags are having an identity crisis on offense. Somehow, they have not had a productive offense throughout the past two games. The Texans did not have an intimidating defense. Yet, the Jags still struggled.

Lawrence has not been as great, as he has passed for 736 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 15 times for 59 yards. Now, he needs to find his game quickly and perform well in London. Etienne has rushed 49 times for 205 yards and a touchdown while catching 11 passes for 79 yards. Backup running back Tank Bigsby has rushed nine times for 23 yards and two touchdowns.

But the receivers have done well. Significantly, Engram now has 18 receptions for 173 yards. Calvin Ridley has caught 13 passes for 173 yards. Likewise, Kirk has 16 catches for 173 yards.

The defense has some talent. Yet, there is potential for more. Josh Allen has eight solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Andre Cisco has 12 solo tackles and one interception. Foyesade Oluokun has 20 solo tackles. Therefore, the Jaguars need these three to produce at an elite level to have a chance.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can open up the running game and Lawrence has a productive day. Then, the defense must force Ridder to pass the ball.

Final Falcons-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars always seem to step up during London games. Thus, expect them to rise to the occasion. Lawrence has not had a good season so far. However, he will find his game this Sunday across the pond. The Jaguars win the game and cover the spread.

Final Falcons-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars: -3 (-110)