In a recent and quite spirited Twitter exchange, Jay Gruden took a sharp jab at ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. over his controversial take on defensive formations in the NFL. Kiper's assertion—that two-high safeties should be outlawed from the NFL—sparked a quick response from Gruden, illuminating a fundamental disagreement between the two football minds about the evolution and tactics of NFL defenses.

Gruden's retort, posted on X, formerly Twitter, questioned Kiper's understanding of defensive strategies, while also acknowledging his respected draft guru status. Gruden, who is known for his feuds on X, suggested that Kiper stick to his primary expertise: evaluating college talent for the NFL Draft.

“Mel Kiper just said 2 high safeties should be outlawed,” Gruden tweeted. “He does know you can still play cover 2 with corners playing deep half, maybe a corner and nickel playing deep half? Stick to the draft Mel!”

The defensive debate

This response highlights a significant point of contention. The two-high safety look is a staple in modern NFL defenses, countering the high-powered passing attacks in today’s game. It offers versatility in coverage and run support, allowing defenses to adapt to different offensive looks. Gruden's critique underscores a broader debate about the complexity and adaptability of NFL defensive schemes.

Kiper’s unusual stance on banning this formation suggests a preference for more traditional defensive setups, which might make for a more straightforward game but could potentially reduce the tactical chess match that defines the NFL at its best. His comment has certainly stirred the pot, drawing attention to the ever-evolving discourse on how football is played and analyzed.

Jay Gruden’s defense of the two-high safety strategy not only defends the current state of NFL play calling but also calls out what he sees as a lack of depth in Kiper’s commentary on the actual gameplay. It's a reminder that while draft experts provide invaluable insights into player potential, the complexities of NFL strategy can sometimes stretch beyond the draft board.