The NFL announced that Peacock will have the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game, and it will be an NFL Wild Card Playoff game in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Peacock has gotten into the sports streaming game, notably with Sunday morning baseball.

As with when the changes to Thursday Night Football were announced, NFL fans were not happy about the news of Peacock broadcasting a NFL Playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. Let’s get to some of the reactions.

“I’m not paying $ for a game that should be on basic cable television,” wrote @TannerPhiferNFL.

“Great so my grandpa is going to have no idea how to watch it… thanks for that Roger,” wrote @__thesystem.

“Always ways around it. Ain’t no one buying a subscription to watch 1 weekend of football lololol,” wrote @Steven21874670.

“Awesome… not a single restaurant, bar or sports book will see this playoff game. 🤡” wrote @BondMichael007.

How many streaming platforms you want me to subscribe to @NFL https://t.co/N4AOsZCbeI pic.twitter.com/pQYN967Iyf — Hey You! Come Here! 😏 (@LadyBeastB) May 15, 2023

“I love football, but got damn the streaming era has been ANNOYING!! Getting tired of it already @NFL. Is it possible to have games on TV Networks AND streaming for people that would rather watch on their computer/phones/roku etc?????? C’mon man,” wrote @anotherFTBacct.

“Imagine paying money for a streaming service to watch your team lose a playoff game,” wrote @blakebooming.

“When that game is the first Lions home playoff game of the century I’m going to go to Peacock headquarters and burn the place to the ground,” wrote @ShawnPorterJr.