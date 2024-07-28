New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is revealing some key information about one of the team's top receiving targets. Rodgers is tipping his cap to wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the wideout's intensity, passion and love of the game.

“He's hard to throw to honestly. He's so damn fast,” Rodgers said, in an NFL Network interview that was also reported in Sporting News. “I threw a ball to him that first play of practice on Wednesday. I threw it and I thought I maybe had overthrown him and he actually slowed down half-a-step. It's takes some getting used to. He's just so dynamic because he can go from zero to full speed so quickly.”

Rodgers' comments came after the two players were spotted arguing passionately during a training camp exercise. The veteran quarterback said the two work well together, despite what onlookers may have seen.

“If we can get him to figure these little minor details, things are gonna take off,” Rodgers added. “We had a play today that I asked him to do something on a rep he wasn't gonna get it. He didn't realize at the time, but it was setting up a play later in practice where we had a similar look. And he comes back and he kind of got it. He's in his third year. He's gonna figure it out. He has all the skillsets. I mean he is as dynamic as I've ever been around.”

The Jets need to win this season

Jets fans are anxious to see results on the field for the team. Rodgers' short tenure in New York hasn't yielded much productivity. The veteran spent the entire 2023 campaign off the field injured, after getting hurt in a Week 1 game against Buffalo. The quarterback went down on the team's opening drive of the contest.

Rodgers seems to understand that the 2024 campaign is a make or break year for him. The veteran's window of playing time is closing, after playing in the NFL for close to 20 years. The Super Bowl winning-quarterback is trying to lead the Jets franchise to the league championship, for the first time in more than 50 years. He is taking on the role of leader for the Jets.

That leadership role was on display during his heated argument with Wilson on Saturday. The argument got the attention of several members of the press, including former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Rodgers isn't the only person facing pressure. Jets head coach Robert Saleh is also on the hot seat, needing a trip to the postseason to keep him employed. The Jets have had a miserable decade, making their last NFL playoff appearance in the 2010 season. Saleh is in his fourth year with the team, and must show improvement this season.

Jets fans probably don't mind a little arguing, as long as it leads to victories.