Sean McVay is now fully hosting the Los Angeles Rams training camp. While there was a lot of excitement about Matthew Stafford coming back because of his new deal with Les Snead, a lot of concerns were also piling up. The first thing was Alaric Jackson's injury and it had a lot of fans gasping for air.

Is Alaric Jackson okay?

Alaric Jackson had apparently tweaked his ankle at Rams training camp. Many of the team's faithful were puzzled about what the nature of the injury is but it looks like Sean McVay does not think too much of the ailment. The head honcho gave a fairly positive update on his offensive lineman, via Stu Jackson of the Rams.

“I think he's going to be fine,” he declared.

Jackson has been a huge part of the Rams' trenches. He continues to keep Matthew Stafford away from defensive menaces in the league for three seasons and counting. His presence and impact have also only gotten bigger over time. Jackson has played all 15 games that the Rams were featured in. He was able to be fielded on 96% of the team's offensive snaps. This was a huge jump from his 2022 output which just saw his impact last on 85% of the squad's snaps.

It was not just on offense that Jackson helped the Rams. He also had a bigger role on the team's special teams unit. In fact, he recorded the highest snap appearances in his career on a special teams squad back in 2023. The offensive lineman played in 16% of those snaps.

Despite these improvements under Coach McVay, Jackson still has a long way to go after he recovers from the injury. He got four total penalties last season with one of them being a holding call. With how Stafford is aging, he needs to be in his a-game a lot such that he does not cost the Rams a lot of momentum.

Was Matthew Stafford present in the Rams training camp?

It was not just Jackson that fans grew most concerned about. They also noticed that Stafford was not yet in Rams training camp despite the new contract that he got from Les Snead. McVay noted that their primary signal caller's planned rest day was scheduled during that practice.

“There's nothing wrong with him, he's good. This will be the only day that we'll approach like that. It was more about just the amount of throws that he would get in a week's time, and so it kind of worked out well to coincide with a day that we were going to be a lot heavier run emphasis,” the Rams head honcho added.

Problems are slowly getting resolved in the Rams system. This is a great indicator of having a great season.