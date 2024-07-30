The MLB trade deadline is looming, and as a result, teams are feeling the mounting pressure of adding the finishing touches to the rosters they hope would be enough for a World Series triumph come October. Despite being fresh off a 14-4 victory over the powerhouse Philadelphia Phillies, Aaron Judge is hoping that the New York Yankees make a few more moves to bolster the roster.

Speaking with reporters following their electric win over the team with the best record in the MLB at the moment, Judge made it clear that he's seeing other teams put their best feet forward with the trade deadline inching closer and closer and that he's looking forward to seeing his Yankees do the same.

“Other teams are making moves, so hopefully we start making moves too. We’ll see,” Judge said with a smile on his face, via Max Goodman of NJ.com.

The Yankees have already made a blockbuster trade when they brought in Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the floundering Miami Marlins. But New York cannot afford to rest on their laurels. With their contending peers gearing up for the stretch run and the Yankees not exactly playing their best baseball over the past month or so, Aaron Judge knows that bringing in another impact player could go a long way towards their hopes of competing for the World Series crown.

Yankees to make more trades before the deadline?

The acquisition of Jazz Chisholm Jr. is already a huge move in and of itself. Chisholm is a talented middle infielder/outfielder who remains under team control for two more seasons after 2024. And on Monday night, the 26-year-old center fielder showed why the Yankees acquired him, playing a starring role in their demolition of the Phillies by going 2-4 with two home runs and three runs batted in.

But Aaron Judge is right in that the Yankees may have to make some some more moves still to bolster the other areas of the roster. Their bullpen, in particular, has been rather shaky over the past month or so. They remain in pursuit of one of the most sought-after relievers on the market, Chisholm's former teammate in Tanner Scott, and Scott would help give them more late-game insurance. They are reportedly also looking into Peter Fairbanks and Kyle Finnegan of the Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals, respectively.

Their starting pitching corps hasn't been playing up to their best as of late as well. The Yankees are trying to remedy that by going into trade talks for a few starting pitchers, the most notable of which is Jack Flaherty.