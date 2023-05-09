Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The NFL schedule is going to be released on Thursday, May 11, and Adam Schefter reminded everyone that teams can play on Thursday Night Football more than once a season now. NFL fans were not very happy to hear about that.

There were some other details that Adam Schefter brought up, like the debut of the Black Friday game. However, the fans had most issues with TNF. Let’s get to some of the reactions.

“I’m really disappointed that apparently the NFL has whiffed on the Thursday night football issue again. In my opinion the solution is simple, any teams playing in Thursday night should have their bye week prior to that game. Players need as many days as possible to properly recover… but hey it’s all about money, right?” wrote @dagreatmorpheus.

“This Thursday night football b***s*** needs to go… like yesterday. It’s terrible for the athletes. It’s terrible for fans. It’s terrible for football. And the fact that they can play 2 of them this year? Absolutely garbage. Do better @NFL” wrote @jaydayvis6.

“Thursday Night Football is a complete blight on the sport and should not exist in any format aside from the season opener, btw.” wrote @alexinsdorf99.

“Man get rid of Thursday night football! It’s always one team that looks like they’re in preseason mode” wrote @rb89rb.

The Ringer came in with a clip to describe how fans feel about TNF.

Everyone: Get rid of Thursday night football! Roger Goodell:

pic.twitter.com/kxRl3sVHgV — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) May 8, 2023

TNF is here to stay. It will be intriguing to see if any teams are scheduled to play twice on Thursday when the NFL schedule is released on Thursday.