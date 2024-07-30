With the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, the Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for a return to the postseason. Training camp is in full swing, and the competition is fierce as players vie for starting spots and key roles on the team. This year, the Seahawks have several intriguing battles that could significantly impact their performance on the field. As the team looks to build on last year’s successes and address its shortcomings, fans alike are keeping a close eye on the emerging storylines from camp.

Seahawks' 2024 Offseason

The most notable change for the Seahawks this offseason was the departure of long-time head coach Pete Carroll and the hiring of Mike Macdonald as his replacement. He has a track record of achieving schematic success. This makes him a promising choice for the position.

The Seahawks have decided to stick with Geno Smith as their quarterback. Although Smith may not be a long-term solution, he is the best available option compared to other veteran alternatives and the lack of viable quarterback options in the draft. Smith also offers great value with a contract costing only $22.5 million in cash for 2024.

Financially, Seattle is operating right at the edge of the salary cap for 2024 and is projected to be $13 million over the cap in 2025. This fiscal constraint justified the decision not to sign Williams to an expensive contract. Despite being a solid player with average win rates for his position, Leonard Williams' contract would have paid him like a top-tier performer. The move seemed even less necessary after the Seahawks used their first-round draft pick to select defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

In free agency, the Seahawks made several strategic signings. They brought in Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson to replace Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks at linebacker. They also signed George Fant as a backup option at tackle and re-signed tight end Noah Fant to maintain stability at that position.

Here we'll look at the three biggest Seattle Seahawks training camp battles to watch ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Guard

No position on the Seahawks has more uncertainty than the guard spots. The team has significant work to do at this position. New addition Laken Tomlinson hasn't earned a grade above 50 in the past two seasons. However, he was previously with the Jets. In 2021, his run-blocking grade with the Niners was a respectable 75.3. Anthony Bradford, on the other hand, graded at 58.5 during his rookie season, which is a foundation he can potentially improve upon.

However, Bradford’s pass-blocking needs significant improvement. He allowed 28 pressures. Protecting Smith is critical. He requires sufficient time to execute downfield plays. Tomlinson, meanwhile, has been solid in pass protection, grading around 70 over the past two seasons. This makes him likely to be the starting left guard for the Seahawks.

The competition for the right guard position is expected to be fierce. Rookie Christian Haynes and second-year player McClendon Curtis are also in the mix. Haynes didn’t face the toughest competition but earned excellent grades from PFF. The battle between Bradford and Haynes for the right guard position will be crucial. Unless Bradford significantly improves his pass protection, Haynes might secure the spot. Although Bradford has been the starting right guard in camp so far, the decision is far from final. The Seahawks must enhance their guard play to elevate their offensive performance.

Center

The center position is likely to come down to a contest between Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris. Sure, the left guard spot seems more settled with veteran Laken Tomlinson. That said, the center position remains open. Tomlinson’s signing, though not the most high-profile, could be one of Seattle’s most impactful offseason moves due to his talent and leadership.

Running Back

The Seahawks’ decision to draft Zach Charbonnet in the second round of the 2023 draft added a physical back from UCLA to complement 2022 second-round pick Kenneth Walker III. This move envisioned a powerful one-two punch that would drive the offense. Sure, both Walker and Charbonnet had impressive moments last season. That said, Seattle's overall production in the running game was lacking. This was not due to their performance but because of the limited offensive plays and rushing attempts.

The offense’s struggles on third down and the defense’s inability to quickly return the ball to the offense resulted in the Seahawks running the fewest total plays in 2023 (995). Consequently, they also had the fifth-worst rushing average (92.9), despite averaging a decent 4.1 yards per carry. Improving their third-down efficiency and defensive stops will be key to unlocking the potential of their running game. The competition between Walker and Charbonnet will be crucial. Their combined efforts will set the tone for the Seahawks’ offensive strategy in 2024.

Looking Ahead

As the Seahawks progress through training camp, these three battles will be critical in shaping the team’s roster and determining their success in the upcoming season. Each will bring unique elements to the team’s dynamics. The outcome of these competitions will play a significant role in how well the Seahawks can execute their game plan and compete in a tough NFC West division. Fans should keep a close watch on these battles. The players who emerge victorious will be pivotal to the Seahawks' aspirations of making a deep playoff run in 2024.