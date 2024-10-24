Machine Gun Kelly is set to take center stage as the headline performer for the NFL’s final international game of the season, scheduled for November 10 in Munich, Billboard reports. The upcoming showdown features the New York Giants facing off against the Carolina Panthers at the Allianz Arena, and MGK’s electrifying performance promises to enhance the atmosphere. “I’m really looking forward to performing in Germany for the upcoming NFL game in Munich,” he said in a statement. His enthusiasm for the event reflects the unique energy that German fans bring to the NFL experience.

MGK will perform his country-rap single “Lonely Road,” a modern homage to John Denver’s classic “Country Roads,” which has become a fan favorite among German NFL supporters. The choice of this song adds a local flavor to the halftime show, celebrating the cultural connection between the artist and the audience. Alongside “Lonely Road,” MGK will showcase some of his other hit tracks, ensuring a dynamic setlist that resonates with fans both in the stadium and at home. The performance will air live on RTL in Germany and will also feature on the NFL’s World Feed, allowing international fans to join in on the excitement.

Tim Tubito, the NFL’s director of event and game presentation, expressed the league’s eagerness to welcome MGK, stating, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Machine Gun Kelly to the stage as the halftime performer for the 2024 NFL Game in Munich.” He emphasized the NFL’s commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment while embracing local culture. Tubito highlighted the importance of celebrating the passionate fanbase in Germany and noted that MGK’s performance represents a modern take on one of their beloved game day anthems.

A Highlight in the International Series

The NFL expanded its International Series to Germany in 2022, and last year, the league hosted two games in Frankfurt, generating significant excitement among fans. The decision to bring a marquee event to Munich further underscores the NFL’s commitment to international expansion. Although the matchup between the Giants and Panthers may not hold playoff implications—both teams currently sporting a combined record of 3-11—the atmosphere is expected to be electric, just like previous games in Germany.

Fans can look forward to a lively event, bolstered by MGK’s performance, which will likely become a memorable moment in NFL history. U.S. viewers will have the opportunity to catch highlights of the halftime show on the NFL Network, and the entire performance will be shared across the league’s social media channels after the game concludes. With the combination of live sports and live music, the Munich matchup aims to create an unforgettable experience for fans, both in the stands and watching from afar.

As the NFL continues to innovate and engage with its global audience, the inclusion of artists like Machine Gun Kelly at significant events marks a new era for the league. Fans eagerly await the intersection of sports and entertainment, especially when it comes to thrilling performances that enhance the overall game day experience. With MGK at the helm, the Munich game promises to deliver just that.