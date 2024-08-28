Machine Gun Kelly walked Logan Paul out at the WWE's 2024 SummerSlam and allegedly confronted Randy Orton backstage.

During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, MGK recalled the experience. He apparently heard Orton “talk s**t” about him, so he got in his face and said, “f**k you.”

This comment made the rounds, and Orton responded. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and simply posted the Pinocchio-like emoji with a growing nose — seemingly indicating that MGK is lying — and tagged him in the post.

Machine Gun Kelly responded to Randy Orton. He called him out and requested that Orton contacts him privately.

“You have my number, and you know why you have it btw but I won't even put you on blast for that,” his response began. “Check your texts.”

This is not the first time that Orton has gotten into a public feud with a rapper. He previously had an online beef with Soulja Boy, even challenging him to step into the squared circle.

Who is Randy Orton?

Randy Orton has been with the WWE for over two decades. Upon entering the main roster in 2002, Orton was quickly pushed as one of the top young stars. He became the youngest WWE world champion at 24 in 2004.

In the years since, Orton has won 14 total world championships. He is closing in on tying Ric Flair and John Cena's record of 16 world championship reigns. At Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024, Orton takes on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther . This gives him a chance to take sole possession of second place on the world championship leaderboard.

Orton is also a grand slam WWE champion, winning the Intercontinental and United States Championships once. He has also won tag team gold with the likes of Edge, Riddle, Bray Wyatt, and Luke Harper.

He has won almost every other accomplishment as well. Orton is a two-time Royal Rumble winner (2009, 2017) and a Money in the Bank ladder match winner (2013).

Currently, Orton is feuding with Gunther. However, he is coming off a rivalry with Paul and the new Bloodline. At Money in the Bank in July 2024, Orton teamed with Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes to take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu.

Machine Gun Kelly and the WWE

SummerSlam 2024 was not Machine Gun Kelly's first WWE rodeo. His song “Invincible” was used as one of the theme songs of WrestleMania XXVIII in 2012. He performed it live at the event before John Cena made his entrance at the show.

He has since appeared at several WWE events including RAW and SummerSlam. His latest appearance saw him get involved in Logan Paul's match against LA Knight. MGK handed Paul brass knuckles. While Paul landed a shot on Knight, he ultimately lost his United States Championship to the leader of the “Yeah!” movement.

With this online beef, we will see if MGK ever gets into a match with Orton. In the past, Orton has had no problem delivering RKOs to celebrities. IShowSpeed accompanied Paul to the ring at WrestleMania XL in April 2024, Orton delivered an RKO on the announce table to him.