Don't assume former New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram has already hung up his cleats.

Ingram is currently a football analyst on FOX Sports' “Big Noon Kickoff.” He shed some light on his situation in “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” (via SaturdayDownSouth.com's Crissy Froyd) on Wednesday.

“I didn't officially retire. I didn't say to the Saints, ‘I'm retiring.' I didn't say to the Ravens, ‘I'm retiring.' But everyone's under that assumption because I took this job with ‘Big Noon.' I am super content with my job, and I'm looking forward to my job, and I have every obligation and intention of fulfilling my job because I'm excited about it,” Ingram said.

New sports media pod 🎙@AndrewMarchand & @Ourand_SBJ are joined by the newest addition of FOX Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" crew, Mark Ingram II 🏈 — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) August 30, 2023

Will Mark Ingram return to the NFL in 2023?

Mark Ingram is still in great physical shape, In fact, he is open to the idea of playing for a contender in the 2023 NFL season. He also revealed some good teams reached out to him after he played out his most recent contract with the Saints last year. However, he felt the opportunities that came his way didn't make sense at the time.

“I'm in a position 12 years into my career, I don't want to go play for a team that's going to win six games or seven games. If you're a true legit contender, go ahead and give me a shout, give me a call, I'll listen, but that wasn't the case,” Ingram said.

Mark Ingram's second tour of duty with the Saints ended on a sour note last year. He suffered a slight MCL tear against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. Ingram gave props to Philadelphia Eagles wideout and fellow Alabama football alumnus DeVonta Smith prior to Super Bowl LVII.

Will Mark Ingram revive his NFL career and win a Super Bowl with a contender like the Eagles? The plot thickens with each passing day.