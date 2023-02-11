DeVonta Smith is no stranger to playing in big games, and he will have another test upcoming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sure has been watching plenty of film on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as of late, and the reigning AFC champions are expected to keep a close watch on the wideout in Super Bowl 57. However, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram believes that the Chiefs should not overlook Smith.

During a recent appearance on the NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access” program, Ingram took some time to laud the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout.

“My Roll Tide dog, he is big game ready,” Ingram said. “He’s been built for this. DeVonta Smith, Mr. Heisman aka the Slim Reaper.”

Ingram also predicted that Smith will “ball” for the reigning NFC champions against Kansas City.

“He’s been doing it since a true freshman, 2nd-and-26, walk-off TD in the national championship,” Ingram said. “Won the Heisman Trophy. This year, 95 receptions for 1,196 receiving yards and seven TDs, all career highs.

“He’s big game ready, and he’s gonna ball in this Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs will have quite a difficult task to slow down both Smith and Brown in Super Bowl 57. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sees that even when an opposing defense is able to contain Brown, it would only mean that Smith will “have a great game.”

“I think they’ve been just helping each other get better,” Sirianni said during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl 57. “They’re happy for each other when they make plays. There’s that little bubble that we threw in the Giants game that A.J. leads the way for a touchdown, and then they’re celebrating with each other. They help each other.

“If you take A.J. away, DeVonta’s going to have a great game, and vice versa. … I see them just trying to help each other out and really be happy for each other’s success.”

Smith has recorded 144 receptions and eight touchdown catches so far in his second campaign with the Eagles, including the playoffs.